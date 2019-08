Western & Southern Open Results

By The Associated Press

A U.S. Open Series event Wednesday At The Lindner Family Tennis Center Mason, Ohio Purse: ATP, $6.056 million (Masters 1000); WTA, $2.95 million (Premier) Surface: Hard-Outdoor Singles Men Second Round

Yoshihito Nishioka, Japan, def. Kei Nishikori (4), Japan, 7-6 (2), 6-4.

Alex de Minaur, Australia, def. Reilly Opelka, United States, 7-6 (3), 6-4.

Richard Gasquet, France, def. Federico Delbonis, Argentina, 7-5, 7-6 (1).

Daniil Medvedev (7), Russia, def. Benoit Paire, France, 7-6 (2), 6-1.

Jan-Lennard Struff, Germany, def. Stefanos Tsitsipas (3), Greece, 6-4, 6-7 (5), 7-6 (6).

Andrey Rublev, Russia, def. Stan Wawrinka (16), Switzerland, 6-4, 6-4.

David Goffin (13), Belgium, def. Guido Pella, Argentina, 6-1, 7-5.

Diego Schwartzman, Argentina, def. Radu Albot, Moldova, 6-4, 6-2.

Adrian Mannarino, France, def. Mikhail Kukushkin, Kazakhstan, 6-1, 6-3.

Miomir Kecmanovic, Serbia, def. Alexander Zverev (5), Germany, 6-7 (4), 6-2, 6-4.

Lucas Pouille, France, def. Denis Shapovalov, Canada, 6-4, 6-4.

Roberto Bautista Agut (8), Spain def. Frances Tiafoe, United States, 6-3, 3-6, 6-1.

Karen Khachanov (6), Russia, def. Nick Kyrgios, Australia, 6-7 (3), 7-6 (4), 6-2.

Women Second Round

Simona Halep (4), Romania, def. Ekaterina Alexandrova, Russia, 3-6, 7-5, 6-4.

Aryna Sabalenka (9), Belarus, def. Zheng Saisai, China, 6-4, 6-3.

Elina Svitolina (7), Ukraine, def. Elise Mertens, Belgium, 6-4, 6-1.

Rebecca Peterson, Sweden, def. Veronika Kudermetova, Russia, 2-6, 7-5, 6-2.

Karolina Pliskova (3), Czech Republic, def. Wang Yafan, China, 6-1, 6-3.

Donna Vekic, Croatia, def. Victoria Azarenka, Belarus, 6-2, 7-5.

Ash Barty (1), Australia, def. Maria Sharapova, Russia, 6-4, 6-1.

Anett Kontaveit, Estonia, def. Iga Swiatek, Poland, 6-4, 7-6 (2).

Hsieh Su-wei, Taiwan, def. Jennifer Brady, United States, 7-6 (9), 6-3.

Naomi Osaka (2), Japan, def. Aliaksandra Sasnovich, Belarus, 7-6 (3), 2-6, 6-2.

Madison Keys (16), United States, def. Daria Kasatkina, Russia, 6-4, 6-1.

Svetlana Kuznetsova, Russia, def. Dayana Yastremska, Ukraine, 4-6, 7-6 (7), 6-2.

Sofia Kenin, United States, def. Zarina Diyas, Kazakhstan, 6-4, 6-1.

Sloane Stephens (8), United States, def. Yulia Putintseva, Kazakhstan, 2-6, 6-4, 6-3.

Doubles Men First Round

Marcelo Demoliner, Brazil, and Daniil Medvedev, Russia, def. Robin Haase and Wesley Koolhof, Netherlands, 7-5, 1-6, 10-6.

Rohan Bopanna, India, and Denis Shapovalov, Canada, def. Rajeev Ram, United States, and Joe Salisbury, Britain, 7-6 (6), 7-5.

Second Round

Jamie Murray and Neal Skupski, Britain, def. Pierre-Hugues Herbert and Nicolas Mahut (5), France, 6-3, 6-3.

Raven Klaasen, South Africa, and Michael Venus (3), New Zealand, def. Austin Krajicek, United States, and Edouard Roger-Vasselin, France, 6-4, 6-4.

Ivan Dodig, Croatia, and Filip Polasek, Slovakia, def. Bob and Mike Bryan (8), United States, 6-4, 6-2.

Women First Round

Bethanie Mattek-Sands and CoCo Vandeweghe, United States, def. Monique Adamczak, Australia, and Kaitlyn Christian, United States, 6-2, 6-3.

Anna-Lena Groenefeld, Germany, and Demi Schuurs (5), Netherlands, def. Kiki Bertens, Netherlands, and Donna Vekic, Croatia, walkover.

Caty McNally and Alison Riske, United States, def. Gabriela Dabrowski, Canada, and Xu Yifan (4), China, 6-7 (5), 6-4, 17-15

Alizé Cornet and Kristina Mladenovic, France, def. Elise Mertens, Belgium, and Aryna Sabalenka, Belarus, 4-6, 6-2, 10-6.

Karolina and Kristyna Pliskova, Czech Republic, def. Nicole Melichar, United States, and Kveta Peschke (7), Czech Republic, 6-3, 7-6 (7).

Lucie Hradecka, Czech Republic, and Andreja Klepac (8), Slovenia def. Lyudmyla Kichenok, Ukraine, and Jelena Ostapenko, Latvia, 6-2, 6-3.

Hsieh Su-wei, Taiwan, and Barbora Strycova (1), Czech Republic, def. Anett Kontaveit, Estonia, and Maria Sakkari, Greece, 6-4, 6-3.

Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova (3), Czech Republic, def. Jennifer Brady and Jessica Pegula, United States, 6-3, 5-7, 10-8.

