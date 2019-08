Western & Southern Open Results

By The Associated Press

A U.S. Open Series event Thursday At The Lindner Family Tennis Center Mason, Ohio Purse: ATP, $6.056 million (Masters 1000); WTA, $2.95 million (Premier) Surface: Hard-Outdoor Singles Men Third Round

Richard Gasquet, France, def. Diego Schwartzman, Argentina, 7-6 (6), 6-3.

Yoshihito Nishioka, Japan, def. Alex de Minaur, Australia, 7-5, 6-4.

David Goffin (16), Belgium, def. Adrian Mannarino, France, 7-6 (6), 6-2.

Daniil Medvedev (9), Russia, def. Jan-Lennard Struff, Germany, 6-2, 6-1.

Roberto Bautista Agut (11), Spain, def. Miomir Kecmanovic, Serbia, 6-1, 6-2.

Andrey Rublev, Russia, def. Roger Federer (3), Switzerland, 6-3, 6-4.

Lucas Pouille, France, def. Karen Khachanov (8), Russia, 6-7 (3), 6-4, 6-2.

Novak Djokovic (1), Serbia, def. Pablo Carreno Busta, Spain, 6-3, 6-4.

Women Third Round

Ash Barty (1), Australia, def. Anett Kontaveit, Estonia, 4-6, 7-5, 7-5.

Maria Sakkari, Greece, def. Aryna Sabalenka (9), Belarus, 6-7 (4), 6-4, 6-4.

Venus Williams, United States, def. Donna Vekic, Croatia, 2-6, 6-3, 6-3.

Karolina Pliskova (3), Czech Republic, def. Rebecca Peterson, Sweden, 7-5, 6-4.

Naomi Osaka (2), Japan, def. Hsieh Su-wei, Taiwan, 7-6 (3), 5-7, 6-2.

Svetlana Kuznetsova, Russia, def. Sloane Stephens (8), United States, 6-1, 6-2.

Madison Keys (16), United States, def. Simona Halep (4), Romania, 6-1, 3-6, 7-5.

Sofia Kenin, United States, def. Elina Svitolina (7), Ukraine, 6-3, 7-6 (3).

Doubles Men Second Round

Lukasz Kubot, Poland, and Marcelo Melo (2), Brazil, def. Cristian Garin, Chile, and Benoit Paire, France, 6-4, 6-3.

Henri Kontinen, Finland, and John Peers (7), Australia, def. Diego Schwartzman and Horacio Zeballos, Argentina, 6-1, 3-6, 12-10.

Mate Pavic, Croatia, and Bruno Soares (6), Brazil, def. Marcelo Demoliner, Brazil, and Daniil Medvedev, Russia, 7-5, 7-6 (5).

Juan Sebastian Cabal and Robert Farah (1), Colombia, def. Rohan Bopanna, India, and Denis Shapovalov, Canada, 7-6 (3), 6-7 (5), 10-8.

Feliciano Lopez, Spain, and Andy Murray, Britain, def. Ryan Harrison and Jack Sock, United States, 2-6, 6-3, 10-7.

Women Quarterfinals

Anna-Lena Groenefeld, Germany, and Demi Schuurs (5), Netherlands, def. Caty McNally and Alison Riske, United States, 7-5, 4-6, 10-7.

Karolina and Kristyna Pliskova, Czech Republic, def. Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova (3), Czech Republic, 7-5, 2-6, 10-6.

Bethanie Mattek-Sands and CoCo Vandeweghe, United States, def. Alizé Cornet and Kristina Mladenovic, France, 6-2, 6-3.

Lucie Hradecka, Czech Republic, and Andreja Klepac (8), Slovenia, def. Hsieh Su-wei, Taiwan, and Barbora Strycova (1), Czech Republic, retired.

