Western & Southern Open Results

A U.S. Open Series event Sunday At The Lindner Family Tennis Center Mason, Ohio Purse: ATP, $6.056 million (Masters 1000); WTA, $2.95 million (Premier) Surface: Hard-Outdoor Singles Men Championship

Daniil Medvedev (9), Russia def. David Goffin (16), Belgium, 7-6(3), 6-4

Women Championship

Madison Keys (16), United States def. Svetlana Kuznetsova, Russia, 7-5, 7-6(5)

Doubles Men Championship

Ivan Dodig, Croatia, and Filip Polasek, Slovakia def. Juan Sebastian Cabal and Robert Farah (1), Colombia, 4-6, 6-4, 10-6

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.