Western & Southern Open Results

|A U.S. Open Series event
|Sunday
|At The Lindner Family Tennis Center
|Mason, Ohio
|Purse: ATP, $6.056 million (Masters 1000); WTA, $2.95 million (Premier)
|Surface: Hard-Outdoor
|Singles
|Men
|Championship
Daniil Medvedev (9), Russia def. David Goffin (16), Belgium, 7-6(3), 6-4
Madison Keys (16), United States def. Svetlana Kuznetsova, Russia, 7-5, 7-6(5)
Ivan Dodig, Croatia, and Filip Polasek, Slovakia def. Juan Sebastian Cabal and Robert Farah (1), Colombia, 4-6, 6-4, 10-6
