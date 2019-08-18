Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Western & Southern Open Results

August 18, 2019 6:21 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
A U.S. Open Series event
Sunday
At The Lindner Family Tennis Center
Mason, Ohio
Purse: ATP, $6.056 million (Masters 1000); WTA, $2.95 million (Premier)
Surface: Hard-Outdoor
Singles
Men
Championship

Daniil Medvedev (9), Russia def. David Goffin (16), Belgium, 7-6(3), 6-4

Women
Championship

Madison Keys (16), United States def. Svetlana Kuznetsova, Russia, 7-5, 7-6(5)

Doubles
Men
Championship

Ivan Dodig, Croatia, and Filip Polasek, Slovakia def. Juan Sebastian Cabal and Robert Farah (1), Colombia, 4-6, 6-4, 10-6

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 930gov 2019 - Where IT Comes Together
8|20 Cloud Connect 2019
8|20 Federal Marketing Program @930gov
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Air Force airman dodges military dog through smoke grenade during training

Today in History

1974: US ambassador shot during protest in Cyprus