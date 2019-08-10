Wheeler, Dupree help Fever hand Dream 9th straight loss

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Erica Wheeler had 19 points and seven assists, Candice Dupree added 16 points and nine rebounds and the Indiana Fever beat the Atlanta 87-82 on Saturday to hand the Dream their ninth consecutive loss.

Teaira McCowan had 13 points, Natalie Achonwa 12 and Kelsey Mitchell 10 — including eight in the fourth quarter.

Brittney Sykes hit a 3-pointer to give Atlanta a nine-point lead with three minutes left in the third quarter, but the Fever (9-16) scored 22 of the next 30 points to make it 71-66 midway through the fourth quarter.

Atlanta, which came in shooting a WNBA-worst 36.3% from the field this season, shot 51.1% through the first three quarters before making just 6 of 20 from the field in the fourth. The Dream shot 43.9% overall, snapping a streak of eight consecutive games shooting less than 40%.

Tiffany Hayes led Atlanta (5-19) with a career-high 34 points. The Dream made a season-high 12 3-pointers but were outscored 21-12 at the free-throw line and committed 15 turnovers.

Atlanta is winless since beating the Minnesota Lynx 60-53 on July 12 and has lost six in a row on the road.

