Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

White Sox 10, Phillies 5

August 4, 2019 4:38 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Garcia cf-rf 5 1 1 4 0 1 .289
Anderson ss 5 1 1 1 0 1 .307
Abreu 1b 5 1 1 0 0 3 .261
Jay rf 3 1 1 0 0 1 .330
Bummer p 0 0 0 0 0 0
c-Skole ph 1 1 1 0 0 0 .667
Marshall p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Osich p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Jimenez lf 4 1 1 3 0 0 .235
Goins 3b 4 2 2 1 0 1 .288
McCann c 2 1 1 0 1 0 .278
Sanchez 2b 4 1 2 1 0 0 .251
Lopez p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .000
Engel cf 2 0 0 0 0 0 .227
Totals 37 10 11 10 1 9
Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Dickerson lf 5 1 2 3 0 0 .316
Segura ss 5 0 0 0 0 1 .281
Harper rf 2 1 0 0 2 1 .248
Hoskins 1b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .254
Realmuto c 3 1 2 0 1 0 .274
Hernandez 2b 4 0 1 1 0 1 .284
Kingery 3b 4 1 2 1 0 1 .273
Smyly p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000
a-Miller ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .234
Suarez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .500
b-Rodriguez ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .232
Morin p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Parker p 0 0 0 0 0 0
d-Knapp ph 1 1 1 0 0 0 .193
Quinn cf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .173
Totals 34 5 9 5 4 7
Chicago 050 000 131—10 11 0
Philadelphia 000 012 002— 5 9 1

a-walked for Smyly in the 5th. b-grounded out for Suarez in the 6th. c-singled for Bummer in the 8th. d-singled for Parker in the 9th.

E_Harper (4). LOB_Chicago 2, Philadelphia 6. 2B_Goins (5), Realmuto (24), Kingery (21). HR_Garcia (7), off Smyly; Jimenez (18), off Morin; Anderson (12), off Parker; Dickerson (5), off Osich. RBIs_Garcia 4 (33), Anderson (39), Jimenez 3 (42), Goins (4), Sanchez (26), Dickerson 3 (28), Hernandez (48), Kingery (33). S_McCann.

Runners left in scoring position_Philadelphia 2 (Segura, Kingery). RISP_Chicago 5 for 6; Philadelphia 3 for 8.

Advertisement

Runners moved up_Jimenez, Hernandez. LIDP_Dickerson. GIDP_Rodriguez.

DP_Chicago 2 (Sanchez, Abreu), (Anderson, Sanchez, Abreu).

        Insight by Carahsoft: Cyber leaders address cloud security in this free webinar.

Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Lopez, W, 6-9 5 1-3 7 3 3 3 3 95 5.41
Bummer, H, 12 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 15 1.69
Marshall 1 0 0 0 1 1 20 2.30
Osich 1 2 2 2 0 2 17 5.68
Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Smyly, L, 2-6 5 4 5 5 1 7 85 7.01
Suarez 1 0 0 0 0 1 11 3.57
Morin 2 6 4 4 0 0 34 3.90
Parker 1 1 1 1 0 1 18 4.02

Inherited runners-scored_Bummer 2-0.

Umpires_Home, Mike Muchlinski; First, Mike Winters; Second, Rob Drake; Third, Tim Timmons.

T_3:08. A_31,562 (43,647).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|5 Photogrammetry, 3D, and Lidar Community...
8|5 reStart BWI Hiring & Networking...
8|6 Global Explosive Ordnance Disposal...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Defense Secretary Mark Esper receives traditional mãori hongi greeting in New Zealand

Today in History

1861: Lincoln imposes first federal income tax