White Sox 10, Phillies 5

Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Garcia cf-rf 5 1 1 4 0 1 .289 Anderson ss 5 1 1 1 0 1 .307 Abreu 1b 5 1 1 0 0 3 .261 Jay rf 3 1 1 0 0 1 .330 Bummer p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — c-Skole ph 1 1 1 0 0 0 .667 Marshall p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Osich p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Jimenez lf 4 1 1 3 0 0 .235 Goins 3b 4 2 2 1 0 1 .288 McCann c 2 1 1 0 1 0 .278 Sanchez 2b 4 1 2 1 0 0 .251 Lopez p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .000 Engel cf 2 0 0 0 0 0 .227 Totals 37 10 11 10 1 9

Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Dickerson lf 5 1 2 3 0 0 .316 Segura ss 5 0 0 0 0 1 .281 Harper rf 2 1 0 0 2 1 .248 Hoskins 1b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .254 Realmuto c 3 1 2 0 1 0 .274 Hernandez 2b 4 0 1 1 0 1 .284 Kingery 3b 4 1 2 1 0 1 .273 Smyly p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000 a-Miller ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .234 Suarez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .500 b-Rodriguez ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .232 Morin p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Parker p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — d-Knapp ph 1 1 1 0 0 0 .193 Quinn cf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .173 Totals 34 5 9 5 4 7

Chicago 050 000 131—10 11 0 Philadelphia 000 012 002— 5 9 1

a-walked for Smyly in the 5th. b-grounded out for Suarez in the 6th. c-singled for Bummer in the 8th. d-singled for Parker in the 9th.

E_Harper (4). LOB_Chicago 2, Philadelphia 6. 2B_Goins (5), Realmuto (24), Kingery (21). HR_Garcia (7), off Smyly; Jimenez (18), off Morin; Anderson (12), off Parker; Dickerson (5), off Osich. RBIs_Garcia 4 (33), Anderson (39), Jimenez 3 (42), Goins (4), Sanchez (26), Dickerson 3 (28), Hernandez (48), Kingery (33). S_McCann.

Runners left in scoring position_Philadelphia 2 (Segura, Kingery). RISP_Chicago 5 for 6; Philadelphia 3 for 8.

Runners moved up_Jimenez, Hernandez. LIDP_Dickerson. GIDP_Rodriguez.

DP_Chicago 2 (Sanchez, Abreu), (Anderson, Sanchez, Abreu).

Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Lopez, W, 6-9 5 1-3 7 3 3 3 3 95 5.41 Bummer, H, 12 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 15 1.69 Marshall 1 0 0 0 1 1 20 2.30 Osich 1 2 2 2 0 2 17 5.68 Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Smyly, L, 2-6 5 4 5 5 1 7 85 7.01 Suarez 1 0 0 0 0 1 11 3.57 Morin 2 6 4 4 0 0 34 3.90 Parker 1 1 1 1 0 1 18 4.02

Inherited runners-scored_Bummer 2-0.

Umpires_Home, Mike Muchlinski; First, Mike Winters; Second, Rob Drake; Third, Tim Timmons.

T_3:08. A_31,562 (43,647).

