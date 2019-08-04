White Sox 10, Phillies 5

|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Garcia cf-rf
|5
|1
|1
|4
|0
|1
|.289
|Anderson ss
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.307
|Abreu 1b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.261
|Jay rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.330
|Bummer p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|c-Skole ph
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.667
|Marshall p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Osich p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Jimenez lf
|4
|1
|1
|3
|0
|0
|.235
|Goins 3b
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.288
|McCann c
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.278
|Sanchez 2b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.251
|Lopez p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|Engel cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.227
|Totals
|37
|10
|11
|10
|1
|9
|Philadelphia
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Dickerson lf
|5
|1
|2
|3
|0
|0
|.316
|Segura ss
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.281
|Harper rf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.248
|Hoskins 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.254
|Realmuto c
|3
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.274
|Hernandez 2b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.284
|Kingery 3b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.273
|Smyly p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|a-Miller ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.234
|Suarez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.500
|b-Rodriguez ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.232
|Morin p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Parker p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|d-Knapp ph
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.193
|Quinn cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.173
|Totals
|34
|5
|9
|5
|4
|7
|Chicago
|050
|000
|131—10
|11
|0
|Philadelphia
|000
|012
|002—
|5
|9
|1
a-walked for Smyly in the 5th. b-grounded out for Suarez in the 6th. c-singled for Bummer in the 8th. d-singled for Parker in the 9th.
E_Harper (4). LOB_Chicago 2, Philadelphia 6. 2B_Goins (5), Realmuto (24), Kingery (21). HR_Garcia (7), off Smyly; Jimenez (18), off Morin; Anderson (12), off Parker; Dickerson (5), off Osich. RBIs_Garcia 4 (33), Anderson (39), Jimenez 3 (42), Goins (4), Sanchez (26), Dickerson 3 (28), Hernandez (48), Kingery (33). S_McCann.
Runners left in scoring position_Philadelphia 2 (Segura, Kingery). RISP_Chicago 5 for 6; Philadelphia 3 for 8.
Runners moved up_Jimenez, Hernandez. LIDP_Dickerson. GIDP_Rodriguez.
DP_Chicago 2 (Sanchez, Abreu), (Anderson, Sanchez, Abreu).
|Chicago
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Lopez, W, 6-9
|5
|1-3
|7
|3
|3
|3
|3
|95
|5.41
|Bummer, H, 12
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|1.69
|Marshall
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|20
|2.30
|Osich
|1
|2
|2
|2
|0
|2
|17
|5.68
|Philadelphia
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Smyly, L, 2-6
|5
|4
|5
|5
|1
|7
|85
|7.01
|Suarez
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|3.57
|Morin
|2
|6
|4
|4
|0
|0
|34
|3.90
|Parker
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|18
|4.02
Inherited runners-scored_Bummer 2-0.
Umpires_Home, Mike Muchlinski; First, Mike Winters; Second, Rob Drake; Third, Tim Timmons.
T_3:08. A_31,562 (43,647).
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.