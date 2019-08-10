White Sox 3, Athletics 2

|Oakland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Semien ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.275
|Grossman lf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.244
|a-Pinder ph-lf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.253
|Chapman 3b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.253
|Olson 1b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.253
|Canha cf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.259
|Davis dh
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.228
|Piscotty rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.248
|Profar 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.207
|Herrmann c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.224
|Totals
|35
|2
|10
|0
|7
|7
|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Garcia cf-lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.289
|Jay rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.296
|Cordell rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.229
|Abreu 1b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.272
|Skole dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.222
|b-McCann ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.287
|T.Anderson ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.325
|Goins 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.280
|Jimenez lf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.236
|Engel cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.231
|Castillo c
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.194
|Sanchez 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.249
|Totals
|30
|3
|7
|2
|1
|9
|Oakland
|000
|000
|002—2
|10
|1
|Chicago
|001
|010
|10x—3
|7
|1
a-lined out for Grossman in the 7th. b-struck out for Skole in the 8th.
E_Herrmann (2), Goins (5). LOB_Oakland 13, Chicago 5. 2B_Pinder (16), Garcia (22), Abreu (25). HR_Jimenez (19), off Roark. RBIs_Jimenez (44), Castillo (19). SB_Garcia 2 (14). S_Jay.
Runners left in scoring position_Oakland 7 (Canha, Davis 2, Piscotty 2, Pinder 2); Chicago 2 (Skole, T.Anderson). RISP_Oakland 0 for 8; Chicago 0 for 3.
Runners moved up_Davis. GIDP_Chapman, Profar, Herrmann.
DP_Chicago 3 (T.Anderson, Goins, Abreu), (Sanchez, T.Anderson, Abreu), (Goins, Sanchez, Abreu).
|Oakland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Roark, L, 7-8
|6
|2-3
|6
|3
|2
|0
|7
|101
|4.06
|Petit
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|2.54
|Buchter
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|3.19
|Hendriks
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|10
|1.62
|Chicago
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Lopez, W, 7-9
|6
|1-3
|6
|0
|0
|3
|3
|106
|5.16
|Marshall, H, 10
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|15
|2.20
|Bummer, H, 14
|1
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|27
|1.57
|Colome, S, 23-24
|1
|2
|2
|0
|2
|3
|31
|2.38
Inherited runners-scored_Petit 1-0, Hendriks 2-0, Marshall 1-0, Bummer 3-0.
Umpires_Home, Will Little; First, Joe West; Second, Andy Fletcher; Third, Jansen Visconti.
T_3:19. A_27,026 (40,615).
