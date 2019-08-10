Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

White Sox 3, Athletics 2

August 10, 2019 10:41 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Semien ss 4 1 1 0 1 0 .275
Grossman lf 2 0 1 0 1 0 .244
a-Pinder ph-lf 2 1 1 0 0 0 .253
Chapman 3b 5 0 1 0 0 0 .253
Olson 1b 4 0 2 0 1 0 .253
Canha cf 4 0 2 0 1 1 .259
Davis dh 5 0 1 0 0 2 .228
Piscotty rf 3 0 1 0 1 0 .248
Profar 2b 3 0 0 0 1 2 .207
Herrmann c 3 0 0 0 1 2 .224
Totals 35 2 10 0 7 7
Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Garcia cf-lf 4 1 1 0 0 0 .289
Jay rf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .296
Cordell rf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .229
Abreu 1b 3 0 2 0 1 0 .272
Skole dh 3 0 0 0 0 2 .222
b-McCann ph-dh 1 0 0 0 0 1 .287
T.Anderson ss 4 1 1 0 0 1 .325
Goins 3b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .280
Jimenez lf 3 1 1 1 0 1 .236
Engel cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .231
Castillo c 3 0 1 1 0 1 .194
Sanchez 2b 3 0 1 0 0 1 .249
Totals 30 3 7 2 1 9
Oakland 000 000 002—2 10 1
Chicago 001 010 10x—3 7 1

a-lined out for Grossman in the 7th. b-struck out for Skole in the 8th.

E_Herrmann (2), Goins (5). LOB_Oakland 13, Chicago 5. 2B_Pinder (16), Garcia (22), Abreu (25). HR_Jimenez (19), off Roark. RBIs_Jimenez (44), Castillo (19). SB_Garcia 2 (14). S_Jay.

Runners left in scoring position_Oakland 7 (Canha, Davis 2, Piscotty 2, Pinder 2); Chicago 2 (Skole, T.Anderson). RISP_Oakland 0 for 8; Chicago 0 for 3.

Advertisement

Runners moved up_Davis. GIDP_Chapman, Profar, Herrmann.

DP_Chicago 3 (T.Anderson, Goins, Abreu), (Sanchez, T.Anderson, Abreu), (Goins, Sanchez, Abreu).

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Roark, L, 7-8 6 2-3 6 3 2 0 7 101 4.06
Petit 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 8 2.54
Buchter 1-3 1 0 0 1 0 3 3.19
Hendriks 2-3 0 0 0 0 2 10 1.62
Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Lopez, W, 7-9 6 1-3 6 0 0 3 3 106 5.16
Marshall, H, 10 1-3 0 0 0 2 1 15 2.20
Bummer, H, 14 1 1-3 2 0 0 0 0 27 1.57
Colome, S, 23-24 1 2 2 0 2 3 31 2.38

Inherited runners-scored_Petit 1-0, Hendriks 2-0, Marshall 1-0, Bummer 3-0.

Umpires_Home, Will Little; First, Joe West; Second, Andy Fletcher; Third, Jansen Visconti.

T_3:19. A_27,026 (40,615).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|11 APCO 2019 - Association of...
8|11 Military Technician Hiring Conference -...
8|12 The GAO Green Book Training Seminar
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Friends and family greet National Guard members returning from Kosovo

Today in History

1944: US Forest Service introduces Smokey Bear mascot