White Sox 3, Athletics 2

Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Semien ss 4 1 1 0 1 0 .275 Grossman lf 2 0 1 0 1 0 .244 a-Pinder ph-lf 2 1 1 0 0 0 .253 Chapman 3b 5 0 1 0 0 0 .253 Olson 1b 4 0 2 0 1 0 .253 Canha cf 4 0 2 0 1 1 .259 Davis dh 5 0 1 0 0 2 .228 Piscotty rf 3 0 1 0 1 0 .248 Profar 2b 3 0 0 0 1 2 .207 Herrmann c 3 0 0 0 1 2 .224 Totals 35 2 10 0 7 7

Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Garcia cf-lf 4 1 1 0 0 0 .289 Jay rf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .296 Cordell rf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .229 Abreu 1b 3 0 2 0 1 0 .272 Skole dh 3 0 0 0 0 2 .222 b-McCann ph-dh 1 0 0 0 0 1 .287 T.Anderson ss 4 1 1 0 0 1 .325 Goins 3b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .280 Jimenez lf 3 1 1 1 0 1 .236 Engel cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .231 Castillo c 3 0 1 1 0 1 .194 Sanchez 2b 3 0 1 0 0 1 .249 Totals 30 3 7 2 1 9

Oakland 000 000 002—2 10 1 Chicago 001 010 10x—3 7 1

a-lined out for Grossman in the 7th. b-struck out for Skole in the 8th.

E_Herrmann (2), Goins (5). LOB_Oakland 13, Chicago 5. 2B_Pinder (16), Garcia (22), Abreu (25). HR_Jimenez (19), off Roark. RBIs_Jimenez (44), Castillo (19). SB_Garcia 2 (14). S_Jay.

Runners left in scoring position_Oakland 7 (Canha, Davis 2, Piscotty 2, Pinder 2); Chicago 2 (Skole, T.Anderson). RISP_Oakland 0 for 8; Chicago 0 for 3.

Runners moved up_Davis. GIDP_Chapman, Profar, Herrmann.

DP_Chicago 3 (T.Anderson, Goins, Abreu), (Sanchez, T.Anderson, Abreu), (Goins, Sanchez, Abreu).

Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Roark, L, 7-8 6 2-3 6 3 2 0 7 101 4.06 Petit 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 8 2.54 Buchter 1-3 1 0 0 1 0 3 3.19 Hendriks 2-3 0 0 0 0 2 10 1.62 Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Lopez, W, 7-9 6 1-3 6 0 0 3 3 106 5.16 Marshall, H, 10 1-3 0 0 0 2 1 15 2.20 Bummer, H, 14 1 1-3 2 0 0 0 0 27 1.57 Colome, S, 23-24 1 2 2 0 2 3 31 2.38

Inherited runners-scored_Petit 1-0, Hendriks 2-0, Marshall 1-0, Bummer 3-0.

Umpires_Home, Will Little; First, Joe West; Second, Andy Fletcher; Third, Jansen Visconti.

T_3:19. A_27,026 (40,615).

