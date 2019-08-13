Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

White Sox 4, Astros 1

August 13, 2019 11:40 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Houston Chicago
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Sprnger rf 4 0 2 1 Goins 3b 4 0 2 2
Altuve 2b 4 0 0 0 Ti.Andr ss 4 0 0 0
Alvarez dh 4 0 1 0 J.Abreu dh 4 0 1 0
Correa ss 3 0 0 0 J.McCnn c 4 1 2 0
Gurriel 1b 3 0 0 0 El.Jmen lf 4 0 1 0
Reddick lf 3 0 0 0 Skole 1b 3 1 1 0
A.Diaz 3b 3 1 1 0 Y.Sanch 2b 3 1 1 0
Mldnado c 3 0 0 0 Engel cf 4 1 1 1
Straw cf 3 0 0 0 Cordell rf 3 0 1 1
Totals 30 1 4 1 Totals 33 4 10 4
Houston 001 000 000—1
Chicago 030 100 00x—4

E_Ti.Anderson (20), Devenski (1). DP_Houston 1, Chicago 1. LOB_Houston 3, Chicago 7. 2B_Cordell (7).

IP H R ER BB SO
Houston
Devenski L,2-1 2 5 3 1 0 0
Biagini 3 2 1 1 1 2
Rondon 2 2 0 0 0 2
Joe.Smith 1 1 0 0 1 2
Chicago
Nova W,8-9 9 4 1 0 0 3

HBP_by Nova (Correa). WP_Nova, Biagini.

Umpires_Home, Ben May; First, Phil Cuzzi; Second, Tom Hallion; Third, Tom Woodring.

Advertisement

T_2:21. A_19,559 (40,615).

        Insight by Veritas: Learn how to make data work for agencies in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|11 APCO 2019 - Association of...
8|13 Certified Government Meeting...
8|13 Human Performance & Biosystems...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Friends and family greet National Guard members returning from Kosovo

Today in History

1935: FDR signs Social Security Act