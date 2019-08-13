Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

White Sox 4, Astros 1

August 13, 2019 11:40 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Springer rf 4 0 2 1 0 0 .299
Altuve 2b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .303
Alvarez dh 4 0 1 0 0 0 .346
Correa ss 3 0 0 0 0 0 .289
Gurriel 1b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .302
Reddick lf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .268
Diaz 3b 3 1 1 0 0 0 .273
Maldonado c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .210
Straw cf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .244
Totals 30 1 4 1 0 3
Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Goins 3b 4 0 2 2 0 2 .298
Anderson ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .316
Abreu dh 4 0 1 0 0 1 .273
McCann c 4 1 2 0 0 0 .286
Jimenez lf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .237
Skole 1b 3 1 1 0 1 0 .259
Sanchez 2b 3 1 1 0 1 1 .244
Engel cf 4 1 1 1 0 0 .221
Cordell rf 3 0 1 1 0 0 .230
Totals 33 4 10 4 2 6
Houston 001 000 000—1 4 1
Chicago 030 100 00x—4 10 1

E_Devenski (1), Anderson (20). LOB_Houston 3, Chicago 7. 2B_Cordell (7). RBIs_Springer (67), Goins 2 (9), Engel (14), Cordell (20).

Runners left in scoring position_Houston 1 (Reddick); Chicago 5 (Goins, Anderson, Engel, Cordell 2). RISP_Houston 1 for 4; Chicago 3 for 11.

Runners moved up_Straw, Engel. GIDP_Altuve, Jimenez.

Advertisement

DP_Houston 1 (Diaz, Altuve, Gurriel); Chicago 1 (Goins, Sanchez, Skole).

Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Devenski, L, 2-1 2 5 3 1 0 0 39 4.33
Biagini 3 2 1 1 1 2 46 3.63
Rondon 2 2 0 0 0 2 17 3.86
Smith 1 1 0 0 1 2 12 1.86
Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Nova, W, 8-9 9 4 1 0 0 3 104 4.51

HBP_Nova (Correa). WP_Nova, Biagini.

        Insight by Veritas: Learn how to make data work for agencies in this exclusive executive briefing.

Umpires_Home, Ben May; First, Phil Cuzzi; Second, Tom Hallion; Third, Tom Woodring.

T_2:21. A_19,559 (40,615).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|11 APCO 2019 - Association of...
8|13 Certified Government Meeting...
8|13 Human Performance & Biosystems...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Friends and family greet National Guard members returning from Kosovo

Today in History

1935: FDR signs Social Security Act