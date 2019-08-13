White Sox 4, Astros 1

|Houston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Springer rf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.299
|Altuve 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.303
|Alvarez dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.346
|Correa ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.289
|Gurriel 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.302
|Reddick lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.268
|Diaz 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.273
|Maldonado c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.210
|Straw cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.244
|Totals
|30
|1
|4
|1
|0
|3
|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Goins 3b
|4
|0
|2
|2
|0
|2
|.298
|Anderson ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.316
|Abreu dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.273
|McCann c
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.286
|Jimenez lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.237
|Skole 1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.259
|Sanchez 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.244
|Engel cf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.221
|Cordell rf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.230
|Totals
|33
|4
|10
|4
|2
|6
|Houston
|001
|000
|000—1
|4
|1
|Chicago
|030
|100
|00x—4
|10
|1
E_Devenski (1), Anderson (20). LOB_Houston 3, Chicago 7. 2B_Cordell (7). RBIs_Springer (67), Goins 2 (9), Engel (14), Cordell (20).
Runners left in scoring position_Houston 1 (Reddick); Chicago 5 (Goins, Anderson, Engel, Cordell 2). RISP_Houston 1 for 4; Chicago 3 for 11.
Runners moved up_Straw, Engel. GIDP_Altuve, Jimenez.
DP_Houston 1 (Diaz, Altuve, Gurriel); Chicago 1 (Goins, Sanchez, Skole).
|Houston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Devenski, L, 2-1
|2
|5
|3
|1
|0
|0
|39
|4.33
|Biagini
|3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|46
|3.63
|Rondon
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|17
|3.86
|Smith
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|12
|1.86
|Chicago
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Nova, W, 8-9
|9
|4
|1
|0
|0
|3
|104
|4.51
HBP_Nova (Correa). WP_Nova, Biagini.
Umpires_Home, Ben May; First, Phil Cuzzi; Second, Tom Hallion; Third, Tom Woodring.
T_2:21. A_19,559 (40,615).
