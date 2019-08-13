White Sox 4, Astros 1

Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Springer rf 4 0 2 1 0 0 .299 Altuve 2b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .303 Alvarez dh 4 0 1 0 0 0 .346 Correa ss 3 0 0 0 0 0 .289 Gurriel 1b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .302 Reddick lf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .268 Diaz 3b 3 1 1 0 0 0 .273 Maldonado c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .210 Straw cf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .244 Totals 30 1 4 1 0 3

Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Goins 3b 4 0 2 2 0 2 .298 Anderson ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .316 Abreu dh 4 0 1 0 0 1 .273 McCann c 4 1 2 0 0 0 .286 Jimenez lf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .237 Skole 1b 3 1 1 0 1 0 .259 Sanchez 2b 3 1 1 0 1 1 .244 Engel cf 4 1 1 1 0 0 .221 Cordell rf 3 0 1 1 0 0 .230 Totals 33 4 10 4 2 6

Houston 001 000 000—1 4 1 Chicago 030 100 00x—4 10 1

E_Devenski (1), Anderson (20). LOB_Houston 3, Chicago 7. 2B_Cordell (7). RBIs_Springer (67), Goins 2 (9), Engel (14), Cordell (20).

Runners left in scoring position_Houston 1 (Reddick); Chicago 5 (Goins, Anderson, Engel, Cordell 2). RISP_Houston 1 for 4; Chicago 3 for 11.

Runners moved up_Straw, Engel. GIDP_Altuve, Jimenez.

DP_Houston 1 (Diaz, Altuve, Gurriel); Chicago 1 (Goins, Sanchez, Skole).

Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Devenski, L, 2-1 2 5 3 1 0 0 39 4.33 Biagini 3 2 1 1 1 2 46 3.63 Rondon 2 2 0 0 0 2 17 3.86 Smith 1 1 0 0 1 2 12 1.86 Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Nova, W, 8-9 9 4 1 0 0 3 104 4.51

HBP_Nova (Correa). WP_Nova, Biagini.

Umpires_Home, Ben May; First, Phil Cuzzi; Second, Tom Hallion; Third, Tom Woodring.

T_2:21. A_19,559 (40,615).

