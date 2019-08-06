White Sox 5, Tigers 3

|Chicago
|Detroit
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|L.Grcia lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|J.Jones cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Ti.Andr ss
|5
|0
|2
|0
|H.Cstro 2b
|5
|0
|2
|1
|J.Abreu 1b
|4
|1
|3
|3
|Dixon dh
|5
|1
|1
|0
|El.Jmen dh
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Goodrum ss
|3
|0
|1
|1
|We.Cstl c
|5
|1
|2
|1
|D.Lugo 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Goins 3b
|3
|1
|2
|0
|J.Hicks 1b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Engel cf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Dmritte rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Y.Sanch 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|J.Rgers c
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Cordell rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|V.Reyes lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|36
|5
|13
|5
|Totals
|37
|3
|10
|3
|Chicago
|110
|011
|001—5
|Detroit
|001
|100
|001—3
E_J.Abreu (6), Goins (3). DP_Chicago 2, Detroit 2. LOB_Chicago 9, Detroit 9. 2B_J.Abreu (23), Engel (3), Goodrum (24). 3B_Goins (1), Dixon (3). HR_J.Abreu (24), We.Castillo (6), J.Rogers (2). SB_Engel (3). CS_Goins (1). S_L.Garcia (8).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Chicago
|Cease W,2-4
|5
|7
|2
|2
|1
|6
|Marshall H,9
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Bummer H,13
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Colome S,22-23
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Detroit
|Norris L,3-9
|5
|2-3
|7
|4
|4
|2
|3
|Cisnero
|2
|1-3
|3
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Hardy
|0
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Hall
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
Marshall pitched to 1 batter in the 7th
Hardy pitched to 3 batters in the 9th
HBP_by Norris (Goins). WP_Bummer.
Umpires_Home, Bill Welke; First, Alex Tosi; Second, Mike Everitt; Third, Lance Barrett.
T_3:19. A_18,455 (41,297).
