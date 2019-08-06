Listen Live Sports

White Sox 5, Tigers 3

August 6, 2019 4:38 pm
 
Chicago Detroit
ab r h bi ab r h bi
L.Grcia lf 4 1 1 0 J.Jones cf 4 1 1 0
Ti.Andr ss 5 0 2 0 H.Cstro 2b 5 0 2 1
J.Abreu 1b 4 1 3 3 Dixon dh 5 1 1 0
El.Jmen dh 5 0 0 0 Goodrum ss 3 0 1 1
We.Cstl c 5 1 2 1 D.Lugo 3b 4 0 1 0
Goins 3b 3 1 2 0 J.Hicks 1b 4 0 2 0
Engel cf 4 0 1 1 Dmritte rf 4 0 0 0
Y.Sanch 2b 3 0 1 0 J.Rgers c 4 1 1 1
Cordell rf 3 1 1 0 V.Reyes lf 4 0 1 0
Totals 36 5 13 5 Totals 37 3 10 3
Chicago 110 011 001—5
Detroit 001 100 001—3

E_J.Abreu (6), Goins (3). DP_Chicago 2, Detroit 2. LOB_Chicago 9, Detroit 9. 2B_J.Abreu (23), Engel (3), Goodrum (24). 3B_Goins (1), Dixon (3). HR_J.Abreu (24), We.Castillo (6), J.Rogers (2). SB_Engel (3). CS_Goins (1). S_L.Garcia (8).

IP H R ER BB SO
Chicago
Cease W,2-4 5 7 2 2 1 6
Marshall H,9 1 1 0 0 0 2
Bummer H,13 2 1 0 0 0 1
Colome S,22-23 1 1 1 1 1 1
Detroit
Norris L,3-9 5 2-3 7 4 4 2 3
Cisnero 2 1-3 3 0 0 1 3
Hardy 0 3 1 1 0 0
Hall 1 0 0 0 0 1

Marshall pitched to 1 batter in the 7th

Hardy pitched to 3 batters in the 9th

HBP_by Norris (Goins). WP_Bummer.

Umpires_Home, Bill Welke; First, Alex Tosi; Second, Mike Everitt; Third, Lance Barrett.

T_3:19. A_18,455 (41,297).

