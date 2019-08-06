White Sox 5, Tigers 3

|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Garcia lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.287
|Anderson ss
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.314
|Abreu 1b
|4
|1
|3
|3
|1
|0
|.267
|El.Jimenez dh
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.231
|Castillo c
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.184
|Goins 3b
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.310
|Engel cf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.228
|Sanchez 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.254
|Cordell rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.231
|Totals
|36
|5
|13
|5
|3
|7
|Detroit
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Jones cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|3
|.236
|Castro 2b
|5
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.290
|Dixon dh
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.264
|Goodrum ss
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.251
|Lugo 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.209
|Hicks 1b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.195
|Demeritte rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.118
|Rogers c
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.238
|Reyes lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.241
|Totals
|37
|3
|10
|3
|2
|10
|Chicago
|110
|011
|001—5
|13
|2
|Detroit
|001
|100
|001—3
|10
|0
E_Abreu (6), Goins (3). LOB_Chicago 9, Detroit 9. 2B_Abreu (23), Engel (3), Goodrum (24). 3B_Goins (1), Dixon (3). HR_Abreu (24), off Norris; Castillo (6), off Norris; Rogers (2), off Cease. RBIs_Abreu 3 (81), Castillo (17), Engel (11), Castro (21), Goodrum (41), Rogers (4). SB_Engel (3). CS_Goins (1). S_Garcia.
Runners left in scoring position_Chicago 4 (Garcia 2, El.Jimenez, Cordell); Detroit 4 (Hicks 3, Demeritte). RISP_Chicago 3 for 13; Detroit 1 for 8.
Runners moved up_Anderson, Goodrum, Lugo. GIDP_Abreu, Castillo, Dixon, Lugo.
DP_Chicago 2 (Goins, Sanchez, Abreu), (Anderson, Sanchez, Abreu); Detroit 2 (Goodrum, Castro, Hicks), (Goodrum, Castro, Hicks).
|Chicago
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Cease, W, 2-4
|5
|7
|2
|2
|1
|6
|101
|6.00
|Marshall, H, 9
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|15
|2.23
|Bummer, H, 13
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|26
|1.61
|Colome, S, 22-23
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|23
|2.44
|Detroit
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Norris, L, 3-9
|5
|2-3
|7
|4
|4
|2
|3
|102
|4.76
|Cisnero
|2
|1-3
|3
|0
|0
|1
|3
|45
|4.08
|Hardy
|0
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|11
|4.50
|Hall
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|0.00
Marshall pitched to 1 batter in the 7th.
Hardy pitched to 3 batters in the 9th.
Inherited runners-scored_Bummer 1-0, Cisnero 1-0, Hall 2-0. HBP_Norris (Goins). WP_Bummer.
Umpires_Home, Bill Welke; First, Alex Tosi; Second, Mike Everitt; Third, Lance Barrett.
T_3:19. A_18,455 (41,297).
