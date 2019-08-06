White Sox 5, Tigers 3

Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Garcia lf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .287 Anderson ss 5 0 2 0 0 0 .314 Abreu 1b 4 1 3 3 1 0 .267 El.Jimenez dh 5 0 0 0 0 1 .231 Castillo c 5 1 2 1 0 1 .184 Goins 3b 3 1 2 0 0 1 .310 Engel cf 4 0 1 1 0 2 .228 Sanchez 2b 3 0 1 0 1 0 .254 Cordell rf 3 1 1 0 1 1 .231 Totals 36 5 13 5 3 7

Detroit AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Jones cf 4 1 1 0 1 3 .236 Castro 2b 5 0 2 1 0 0 .290 Dixon dh 5 1 1 0 0 0 .264 Goodrum ss 3 0 1 1 1 1 .251 Lugo 3b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .209 Hicks 1b 4 0 2 0 0 1 .195 Demeritte rf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .118 Rogers c 4 1 1 1 0 1 .238 Reyes lf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .241 Totals 37 3 10 3 2 10

Chicago 110 011 001—5 13 2 Detroit 001 100 001—3 10 0

E_Abreu (6), Goins (3). LOB_Chicago 9, Detroit 9. 2B_Abreu (23), Engel (3), Goodrum (24). 3B_Goins (1), Dixon (3). HR_Abreu (24), off Norris; Castillo (6), off Norris; Rogers (2), off Cease. RBIs_Abreu 3 (81), Castillo (17), Engel (11), Castro (21), Goodrum (41), Rogers (4). SB_Engel (3). CS_Goins (1). S_Garcia.

Runners left in scoring position_Chicago 4 (Garcia 2, El.Jimenez, Cordell); Detroit 4 (Hicks 3, Demeritte). RISP_Chicago 3 for 13; Detroit 1 for 8.

Runners moved up_Anderson, Goodrum, Lugo. GIDP_Abreu, Castillo, Dixon, Lugo.

Advertisement

DP_Chicago 2 (Goins, Sanchez, Abreu), (Anderson, Sanchez, Abreu); Detroit 2 (Goodrum, Castro, Hicks), (Goodrum, Castro, Hicks).

Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Cease, W, 2-4 5 7 2 2 1 6 101 6.00 Marshall, H, 9 1 1 0 0 0 2 15 2.23 Bummer, H, 13 2 1 0 0 0 1 26 1.61 Colome, S, 22-23 1 1 1 1 1 1 23 2.44 Detroit IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Norris, L, 3-9 5 2-3 7 4 4 2 3 102 4.76 Cisnero 2 1-3 3 0 0 1 3 45 4.08 Hardy 0 3 1 1 0 0 11 4.50 Hall 1 0 0 0 0 1 7 0.00

Marshall pitched to 1 batter in the 7th.

Hardy pitched to 3 batters in the 9th.

Inherited runners-scored_Bummer 1-0, Cisnero 1-0, Hall 2-0. HBP_Norris (Goins). WP_Bummer.

Umpires_Home, Bill Welke; First, Alex Tosi; Second, Mike Everitt; Third, Lance Barrett.

T_3:19. A_18,455 (41,297).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.