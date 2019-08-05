White Sox 7, Tigers 4

Chicago Detroit ab r h bi ab r h bi L.Grcia cf-lf 5 0 1 0 J.Jones cf 5 1 2 1 Goins 3b 3 1 1 1 Goodrum 2b 4 0 1 1 J.Abreu dh 4 1 2 1 Mi.Cbrr dh 5 0 1 0 Jay rf 4 0 1 1 Dixon 1b 3 1 1 0 Engel pr-cf 0 0 0 0 H.Cstro 3b 3 0 0 1 El.Jmen lf 4 0 1 0 Dmritte rf 4 1 1 0 Cordell rf 0 0 0 0 V.Reyes lf 4 0 2 0 Skole 1b 5 0 1 2 J.Rgers c 3 1 1 1 Ti.Andr ss 5 2 3 0 Mercer ss 4 0 2 0 J.McCnn c 4 2 2 1 Y.Sanch 2b 5 1 2 1 Totals 39 7 14 7 Totals 35 4 11 4

Chicago 200 200 030—7 Detroit 011 001 001—4

E_G.Soto (1), H.Castro (6). DP_Chicago 3, Detroit 2. LOB_Chicago 12, Detroit 8. 2B_Skole (1), Ti.Anderson (17), J.McCann (17), Goodrum (23). 3B_J.Jones (3), Dixon (2). HR_J.Jones (11). S_L.Garcia (7).

IP H R ER BB SO Chicago Giolito W,12-5 6 8 3 3 2 8 Cordero H,1 1 2 0 0 0 2 J.Fry 1 0 0 0 1 0 Colome 1 1 1 1 1 0 Detroit Turnbull 3 2 2 2 3 7 G.Soto L,0-5 4 6 2 2 1 1 B.Farmer 2-3 4 3 3 0 1 Hardy 1-3 1 0 0 0 1 Ed.Jimenez 1 1 0 0 1 1

HBP_by Turnbull (Jay). WP_G.Soto.

Umpires_Home, Lance Barrett; First, Bill Welke; Second, Sean Barber; Third, Mike Everitt.

T_3:41. A_16,942 (41,297).

