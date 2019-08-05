White Sox 7, Tigers 4

|Chicago
|Detroit
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|L.Grcia cf-lf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|J.Jones cf
|5
|1
|2
|1
|Goins 3b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Goodrum 2b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|J.Abreu dh
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Mi.Cbrr dh
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Jay rf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Dixon 1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Engel pr-cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|H.Cstro 3b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|El.Jmen lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Dmritte rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Cordell rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|V.Reyes lf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Skole 1b
|5
|0
|1
|2
|J.Rgers c
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Ti.Andr ss
|5
|2
|3
|0
|Mercer ss
|4
|0
|2
|0
|J.McCnn c
|4
|2
|2
|1
|Y.Sanch 2b
|5
|1
|2
|1
|Totals
|39
|7
|14
|7
|Totals
|35
|4
|11
|4
|Chicago
|200
|200
|030—7
|Detroit
|011
|001
|001—4
E_G.Soto (1), H.Castro (6). DP_Chicago 3, Detroit 2. LOB_Chicago 12, Detroit 8. 2B_Skole (1), Ti.Anderson (17), J.McCann (17), Goodrum (23). 3B_J.Jones (3), Dixon (2). HR_J.Jones (11). S_L.Garcia (7).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Chicago
|Giolito W,12-5
|6
|8
|3
|3
|2
|8
|Cordero H,1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|J.Fry
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Colome
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Detroit
|Turnbull
|3
|2
|2
|2
|3
|7
|G.Soto L,0-5
|4
|6
|2
|2
|1
|1
|B.Farmer
|2-3
|4
|3
|3
|0
|1
|Hardy
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Ed.Jimenez
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
HBP_by Turnbull (Jay). WP_G.Soto.
Umpires_Home, Lance Barrett; First, Bill Welke; Second, Sean Barber; Third, Mike Everitt.
T_3:41. A_16,942 (41,297).
