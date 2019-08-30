Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC.

 
 
White Sox OF Jay out for season with hip injury

August 30, 2019 7:29 pm
 
ATLANTA (AP) — White Sox outfielder Jon Jay will undergo surgery next week and miss the rest of the season with a right hip injury.

Jay, a 34-year-old journeyman, was sidelined from the start of the season until June 24 with the hip problem. He hit .267 with no homers and nine RBIs in 47 games.

“He’d been working, playing through it, managing it,” Chicago manager Rick Renteria said Friday. “I think at the end he and all the powers that be within his group decided he wanted to get it fixed, so they did.”

Jay will have a procedure to repair a muscle tear in his right hip on Thursday in Philadelphia.

Chicago signed Jay to a $4 million, one-year contract in January. The Miami native has a .285 career average in 10 seasons. He helped St. Louis win the World Series in 2011 and the Chicago Cubs win the NL Central in 2017. Jay has played for six teams over the last five years.

Outfielder Ryan Cordell was recalled from Triple-A Charlotte to take his place on the roster.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

