White Sox place RHP Fulmer on 10-day IL

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Chicago White Sox have placed reliever Carson Fulmer on the 10-day injured list with a strained right hamstring.

Batting for the first time since high school, Fulmer got hurt hustling down the line on a groundout in the 14th inning of Friday night’s 15-inning victory over the Philadelphia Phillies.

Manager Rick Renteria said Saturday that the club would have a better idea of how long Fulmer will be out based on how the right-hander responds to treatment in the next few days.

Fulmer is 1-1 with a 5.30 ERA in 14 games.

The White Sox recalled right-hander Dylan Covey from Triple-A Charlotte. Covey is 1-7 with a 6.99 ERA in 14 appearances, 10 starts.

