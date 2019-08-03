Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

White Sox place RHP Fulmer on 10-day IL

August 3, 2019 9:02 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Chicago White Sox have placed reliever Carson Fulmer on the 10-day injured list with a strained right hamstring.

Batting for the first time since high school, Fulmer got hurt hustling down the line on a groundout in the 14th inning of Friday night’s 15-inning victory over the Philadelphia Phillies.

Manager Rick Renteria said Saturday that the club would have a better idea of how long Fulmer will be out based on how the right-hander responds to treatment in the next few days.

Fulmer is 1-1 with a 5.30 ERA in 14 games.

Advertisement

The White Sox recalled right-hander Dylan Covey from Triple-A Charlotte. Covey is 1-7 with a 6.99 ERA in 14 appearances, 10 starts.

        Insight by Veritas: Learn how to make data work for agencies in this exclusive executive briefing.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|5 Photogrammetry, 3D, and Lidar Community...
8|5 reStart BWI Hiring & Networking...
8|6 Global Explosive Ordnance Disposal...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Naval leaders are greeted by traditional Indonesian dancers during welcoming ceremony

Today in History

1923: President Warren G. Harding unexpectedly dies in office