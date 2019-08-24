Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Wild Card Glance

August 24, 2019 4:01 am
 
All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

W L Pct WCGB
Tampa Bay 76 55 .580 _
Cleveland 76 54 .585 _
Oakland 74 53 .583 _
Boston 70 61 .534 6
Texas 64 67 .489 12
Los Angeles 63 69 .477 13½
Chicago 59 70 .457 16
Seattle 55 75 .423 20½
Toronto 53 79 .402 23½
Kansas City 45 85 .346 30½
Baltimore 42 88 .323 33½
Detroit 39 88 .307 35

___

Friday’s Games

Tampa Bay 7, Baltimore 1

Cleveland 4, Kansas City 1

Chicago White Sox 8, Texas 3

Houston 5, L.A. Angels 4

Detroit 9, Minnesota 6

Boston 11, San Diego 0

Seattle 7, Toronto 4

Saturday’s Games

Toronto 7, Seattle 5

Baltimore 7, Tampa Bay 1

Houston 5, L.A. Angels 2

Texas 4, Chicago White Sox 0

Cleveland 4, Kansas City 2

Minnesota 8, Detroit 5

Boston 5, San Diego 4

San Francisco at Oakland, 9:07 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Tampa Bay (TBD) at Baltimore (Bundy 5-13), 1:05 p.m.

Kansas City (Skoglund ) at Cleveland (Bieber 12-6), 1:10 p.m.

Detroit (Boyd 6-9) at Minnesota (Pérez 8-5), 2:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Barria 4-6) at Houston (TBD), 2:10 p.m.

Texas (Burke 0-0) at Chicago White Sox (López 7-11), 2:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Webb 1-0) at Oakland (Anderson 10-9), 4:07 p.m.

Boston (Johnson 1-2) at San Diego (Lucchesi 8-7), 4:10 p.m.

Toronto (Buchholz 0-2) at Seattle (Gonzales 13-10), 4:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Oakland at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

W L Pct WCGB
Washington 72 57 .558 _
Chicago 69 60 .535 _
Philadelphia 67 61 .523
Milwaukee 67 62 .519 2
New York 67 62 .519 2
Arizona 64 66 .492
San Francisco 63 65 .492
Cincinnati 60 68 .469
San Diego 59 69 .461
Colorado 58 72 .446 11½
Pittsburgh 54 75 .419 15
Miami 46 82 .359 22½

___

Friday’s Games

Washington 9, Chicago Cubs 3

Pittsburgh 3, Cincinnati 2

Milwaukee 6, Arizona 1

St. Louis 8, Colorado 3

Miami 19, Philadelphia 11

Atlanta 2, N.Y. Mets 1, 14 innings

Boston 11, San Diego 0

Saturday’s Games

Washington 7, Chicago Cubs 2

Philadelphia 9, Miami 3

Pittsburgh 14, Cincinnati 0

St. Louis 6, Colorado 0

Atlanta 9, N.Y. Mets 5

Milwaukee 4, Arizona 0

Boston 5, San Diego 4

San Francisco at Oakland, 9:07 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Atlanta (Keuchel 4-5) at N.Y. Mets (Matz 8-7), 1:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Nola 12-3) at Miami (Hernandez 2-5), 1:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Bauer 10-10) at Pittsburgh (TBD), 1:35 p.m.

Arizona (Ray 10-7) at Milwaukee (Davies 8-6), 2:10 p.m.

Colorado (TBD) at St. Louis (Wacha 6-6), 2:15 p.m.

Washington (Strasburg 15-5) at Chicago Cubs (Hamels 7-4), 2:20 p.m.

San Francisco (Webb 1-0) at Oakland (Anderson 10-9), 4:07 p.m.

Boston (Johnson 1-2) at San Diego (Lucchesi 8-7), 4:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Atlanta at Colorado, ppd.

Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

St. Louis at Milwaukee, 7:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Miami, 7:10 p.m.

Arizona at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

___

