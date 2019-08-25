Listen Live Sports

Wild Card Glance

August 25, 2019 4:01 am
 
All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

W L Pct WCGB
Tampa Bay 76 56 .576 _
Cleveland 76 55 .580 _
Oakland 74 55 .574 ½
Boston 70 62 .530 6
Texas 64 68 .485 12
Los Angeles 63 70 .474 13½
Chicago 60 70 .462 15
Seattle 56 75 .427 19½
Toronto 53 80 .398 23½
Kansas City 46 85 .351 29½

___

Saturday’s Games

Baltimore 7, Tampa Bay 1

Houston 5, L.A. Angels 2

Texas 4, Chicago White Sox 0

Cleveland 4, Kansas City 2

Boston 5, San Diego 4

Toronto 7, Seattle 5

San Francisco 10, Oakland 5

Sunday’s Games

Baltimore 8, Tampa Bay 3

Kansas City 9, Cleveland 8, 10 innings

Chicago White Sox 2, Texas 0

Houston 11, L.A. Angels 2

Seattle 3, Toronto 1

San Diego 3, Boston 1

San Francisco 5, Oakland 4

Monday’s Games

Oakland (Bailey 11-8) at Kansas City (Keller 7-13), 8:15 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Happ 10-8) at Seattle (TBD), 10:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Baltimore at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Cleveland at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Oakland at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.

Boston at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Texas at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

W L Pct WCGB
Washington 73 57 .562 _
Chicago 69 61 .531 _
Philadelphia 67 62 .519
Milwaukee 67 63 .515 2
New York 67 63 .515 2
San Francisco 65 65 .500 4
Arizona 65 66 .496
San Diego 60 69 .465
Cincinnati 60 69 .465
Colorado 58 73 .443 11½
Pittsburgh 55 75 .423 14
Miami 47 82 .364 21½

___

Saturday’s Games

Washington 7, Chicago Cubs 2

Philadelphia 9, Miami 3

Pittsburgh 14, Cincinnati 0

St. Louis 6, Colorado 0

Atlanta 9, N.Y. Mets 5

Milwaukee 4, Arizona 0

Boston 5, San Diego 4

San Francisco 10, Oakland 5

Sunday’s Games

Miami 3, Philadelphia 2

Atlanta 2, N.Y. Mets 1

Pittsburgh 9, Cincinnati 8

St. Louis 11, Colorado 4

Arizona 5, Milwaukee 2

Washington 7, Chicago Cubs 5, 11 innings

San Diego 3, Boston 1

San Francisco 5, Oakland 4

Monday’s Games

Atlanta (Teheran 8-8) at Colorado (TBD), ppd.

Pittsburgh (Musgrove 8-12) at Philadelphia (Vargas 6-6), 7:05 p.m.

St. Louis (Wainwright 9-9) at Milwaukee (González 2-1), 7:05 p.m.

Cincinnati (Gray 9-6) at Miami (Smith 8-7), 7:10 p.m.

Arizona (Young 5-3) at San Francisco (Beede 3-7), 9:45 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (May 1-2) at San Diego (Lauer 6-8), 10:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Baltimore at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Miami, 7:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

Boston at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Arizona at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

___

