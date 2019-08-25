Wild Card Glance

All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|WCGB
|Tampa Bay
|76
|56
|.576
|_
|Cleveland
|76
|55
|.580
|_
|Oakland
|74
|55
|.574
|½
|Boston
|70
|62
|.530
|6
|Texas
|64
|68
|.485
|12
|Los Angeles
|63
|70
|.474
|13½
|Chicago
|60
|70
|.462
|15
|Seattle
|56
|75
|.427
|19½
|Toronto
|53
|80
|.398
|23½
|Kansas City
|46
|85
|.351
|29½
___
Saturday’s Games
Baltimore 7, Tampa Bay 1
Houston 5, L.A. Angels 2
Texas 4, Chicago White Sox 0
Cleveland 4, Kansas City 2
Boston 5, San Diego 4
Toronto 7, Seattle 5
San Francisco 10, Oakland 5
Sunday’s Games
Baltimore 8, Tampa Bay 3
Kansas City 9, Cleveland 8, 10 innings
Chicago White Sox 2, Texas 0
Houston 11, L.A. Angels 2
Seattle 3, Toronto 1
San Diego 3, Boston 1
San Francisco 5, Oakland 4
Monday’s Games
Oakland (Bailey 11-8) at Kansas City (Keller 7-13), 8:15 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Happ 10-8) at Seattle (TBD), 10:10 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Baltimore at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Atlanta at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Cleveland at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Oakland at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.
Boston at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Texas at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|WCGB
|Washington
|73
|57
|.562
|_
|Chicago
|69
|61
|.531
|_
|Philadelphia
|67
|62
|.519
|1½
|Milwaukee
|67
|63
|.515
|2
|New York
|67
|63
|.515
|2
|San Francisco
|65
|65
|.500
|4
|Arizona
|65
|66
|.496
|4½
|San Diego
|60
|69
|.465
|8½
|Cincinnati
|60
|69
|.465
|8½
|Colorado
|58
|73
|.443
|11½
|Pittsburgh
|55
|75
|.423
|14
|Miami
|47
|82
|.364
|21½
___
Saturday’s Games
Washington 7, Chicago Cubs 2
Philadelphia 9, Miami 3
Pittsburgh 14, Cincinnati 0
St. Louis 6, Colorado 0
Atlanta 9, N.Y. Mets 5
Milwaukee 4, Arizona 0
Boston 5, San Diego 4
San Francisco 10, Oakland 5
Sunday’s Games
Miami 3, Philadelphia 2
Atlanta 2, N.Y. Mets 1
Pittsburgh 9, Cincinnati 8
St. Louis 11, Colorado 4
Arizona 5, Milwaukee 2
Washington 7, Chicago Cubs 5, 11 innings
San Diego 3, Boston 1
San Francisco 5, Oakland 4
Monday’s Games
Atlanta (Teheran 8-8) at Colorado (TBD), ppd.
Pittsburgh (Musgrove 8-12) at Philadelphia (Vargas 6-6), 7:05 p.m.
St. Louis (Wainwright 9-9) at Milwaukee (González 2-1), 7:05 p.m.
Cincinnati (Gray 9-6) at Miami (Smith 8-7), 7:10 p.m.
Arizona (Young 5-3) at San Francisco (Beede 3-7), 9:45 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (May 1-2) at San Diego (Lauer 6-8), 10:10 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Baltimore at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
Atlanta at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at Miami, 7:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.
Boston at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Arizona at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.
___
