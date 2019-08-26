Wild Card Glance

All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|WCGB
|Tampa Bay
|76
|55
|.580
|_
|Cleveland
|76
|54
|.585
|_
|Oakland
|74
|54
|.578
|½
|Boston
|70
|61
|.534
|6
|Texas
|64
|67
|.489
|12
|Los Angeles
|63
|69
|.477
|13½
|Chicago
|59
|70
|.457
|16
|Seattle
|55
|75
|.423
|20½
|Toronto
|53
|79
|.402
|23½
|Kansas City
|45
|85
|.346
|30½
___
Sunday’s Games
Baltimore 8, Tampa Bay 3
Kansas City 9, Cleveland 8, 10 innings
Chicago White Sox 2, Texas 0
Houston 11, L.A. Angels 2
Seattle 3, Toronto 1
San Diego 3, Boston 1
San Francisco 5, Oakland 4
Monday’s Games
Oakland at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Baltimore (Brooks 3-7) at Washington (Corbin 10-5), 7:05 p.m.
Atlanta (Soroka 10-2) at Toronto (Waguespack 4-1), 7:07 p.m.
Cleveland (Plutko 5-3) at Detroit (Turnbull 3-12), 7:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Pineda 9-5) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 14-6), 8:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Morton 13-5) at Houston (Verlander 15-5), 8:10 p.m.
Oakland (Fiers 12-3) at Kansas City (Montgomery 3-6), 8:15 p.m.
Boston (Porcello 11-10) at Colorado (Márquez 12-5), 8:40 p.m.
Texas (Minor 11-7) at L.A. Angels (Heaney 3-3), 10:07 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 9-7) at Seattle (Kikuchi 5-8), 10:10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
Baltimore at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Atlanta at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Cleveland at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Oakland at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.
Boston at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Texas at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|WCGB
|Washington
|72
|57
|.558
|_
|Chicago
|69
|60
|.535
|_
|Philadelphia
|67
|61
|.523
|1½
|Milwaukee
|67
|62
|.519
|2
|New York
|67
|62
|.519
|2
|San Francisco
|64
|65
|.496
|5
|Arizona
|64
|66
|.492
|5½
|Cincinnati
|60
|68
|.469
|8½
|San Diego
|59
|69
|.461
|9½
|Colorado
|58
|72
|.446
|11½
|Pittsburgh
|54
|75
|.419
|15
|Miami
|46
|82
|.359
|22½
___
Sunday’s Games
Miami 3, Philadelphia 2
Atlanta 2, N.Y. Mets 1
Pittsburgh 9, Cincinnati 8
St. Louis 11, Colorado 4
Arizona 5, Milwaukee 2
Washington 7, Chicago Cubs 5, 11 innings
San Diego 3, Boston 1
San Francisco 5, Oakland 4
Monday’s Games
Atlanta at Colorado, ppd.
Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
St. Louis at Milwaukee, 7:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at Miami, 7:10 p.m.
Arizona at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Baltimore (Brooks 3-7) at Washington (Corbin 10-5), 7:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Brault 3-3) at Philadelphia (Smyly 2-6), 7:05 p.m.
Atlanta (Soroka 10-2) at Toronto (Waguespack 4-1), 7:07 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Darvish 4-6) at N.Y. Mets (Stroman 7-11), 7:10 p.m.
Cincinnati (Castillo 12-5) at Miami (Alcantara 4-11), 7:10 p.m.
St. Louis (Mikolas 7-13) at Milwaukee (Houser 6-5), 7:40 p.m.
Boston (Porcello 11-10) at Colorado (Márquez 12-5), 8:40 p.m.
Arizona (Leake 9-10) at San Francisco (Rodríguez 5-6), 9:45 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Maeda 8-8) at San Diego (Quantrill 6-4), 10:10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
St. Louis at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.
Baltimore at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Atlanta at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at Miami, 7:10 p.m.
Boston at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 9:10 p.m.
___
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.