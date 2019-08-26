Wild Card Glance

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

W L Pct WCGB Tampa Bay 76 55 .580 _ Cleveland 76 54 .585 _ Oakland 74 54 .578 ½ Boston 70 61 .534 6 Texas 64 67 .489 12 Los Angeles 63 69 .477 13½ Chicago 59 70 .457 16 Seattle 55 75 .423 20½ Toronto 53 79 .402 23½ Kansas City 45 85 .346 30½

___

Sunday’s Games

Baltimore 8, Tampa Bay 3

Kansas City 9, Cleveland 8, 10 innings

Chicago White Sox 2, Texas 0

Houston 11, L.A. Angels 2

Seattle 3, Toronto 1

San Diego 3, Boston 1

San Francisco 5, Oakland 4

Monday’s Games

Oakland at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Baltimore (Brooks 3-7) at Washington (Corbin 10-5), 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta (Soroka 10-2) at Toronto (Waguespack 4-1), 7:07 p.m.

Cleveland (Plutko 5-3) at Detroit (Turnbull 3-12), 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Pineda 9-5) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 14-6), 8:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Morton 13-5) at Houston (Verlander 15-5), 8:10 p.m.

Oakland (Fiers 12-3) at Kansas City (Montgomery 3-6), 8:15 p.m.

Boston (Porcello 11-10) at Colorado (Márquez 12-5), 8:40 p.m.

Texas (Minor 11-7) at L.A. Angels (Heaney 3-3), 10:07 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 9-7) at Seattle (Kikuchi 5-8), 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Cleveland at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Oakland at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.

Boston at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Texas at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

W L Pct WCGB Washington 72 57 .558 _ Chicago 69 60 .535 _ Philadelphia 67 61 .523 1½ Milwaukee 67 62 .519 2 New York 67 62 .519 2 San Francisco 64 65 .496 5 Arizona 64 66 .492 5½ Cincinnati 60 68 .469 8½ San Diego 59 69 .461 9½ Colorado 58 72 .446 11½ Pittsburgh 54 75 .419 15 Miami 46 82 .359 22½

___

Sunday’s Games

Miami 3, Philadelphia 2

Atlanta 2, N.Y. Mets 1

Pittsburgh 9, Cincinnati 8

St. Louis 11, Colorado 4

Arizona 5, Milwaukee 2

Washington 7, Chicago Cubs 5, 11 innings

San Diego 3, Boston 1

San Francisco 5, Oakland 4

Monday’s Games

Atlanta at Colorado, ppd.

Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

St. Louis at Milwaukee, 7:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Miami, 7:10 p.m.

Arizona at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Baltimore (Brooks 3-7) at Washington (Corbin 10-5), 7:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Brault 3-3) at Philadelphia (Smyly 2-6), 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta (Soroka 10-2) at Toronto (Waguespack 4-1), 7:07 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Darvish 4-6) at N.Y. Mets (Stroman 7-11), 7:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Castillo 12-5) at Miami (Alcantara 4-11), 7:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Mikolas 7-13) at Milwaukee (Houser 6-5), 7:40 p.m.

Boston (Porcello 11-10) at Colorado (Márquez 12-5), 8:40 p.m.

Arizona (Leake 9-10) at San Francisco (Rodríguez 5-6), 9:45 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Maeda 8-8) at San Diego (Quantrill 6-4), 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

St. Louis at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Miami, 7:10 p.m.

Boston at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 9:10 p.m.

___

