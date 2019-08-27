Listen Live Sports

Wild Card Glance

August 27, 2019 4:01 am
 
All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

W L Pct WCGB
Tampa Bay 76 56 .576 _
Cleveland 76 55 .580 _
Oakland 74 55 .574 ½
Boston 70 62 .530 6
Texas 64 68 .485 12
Los Angeles 63 70 .474 13½
Chicago 60 70 .462 15
Seattle 56 75 .427 19½
Toronto 53 80 .398 23½
Kansas City 46 85 .351 29½

___

Monday’s Games

Oakland 19, Kansas City 4

N.Y. Yankees 5, Seattle 4

Tuesday’s Games

Baltimore at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Cleveland at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Oakland at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.

Boston at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Texas at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees (Paxton 10-6) at Seattle (Sheffield 0-0), 4:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Wojciechowski 2-6) at Washington (Scherzer 9-5), 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta (Foltynewicz 4-5) at Toronto (Thornton 4-8), 7:07 p.m.

Cleveland (Civale 1-3) at Detroit (Norris 3-10), 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Odorizzi 13-6) at Chicago White Sox (TBD), 8:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Yarbrough 11-3) at Houston (Cole 15-5), 8:10 p.m.

Oakland (Roark 8-8) at Kansas City (Junis 8-12), 8:15 p.m.

Boston (Rodríguez 15-5) at Colorado (Lambert 2-4), 8:40 p.m.

Texas (Jurado 6-10) at L.A. Angels (Sandoval 0-1), 10:07 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Cleveland at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Oakland at Kansas City, 1:15 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

Seattle at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

W L Pct WCGB
Washington 73 57 .562 _
Chicago 69 61 .531 _
Philadelphia 67 62 .519
Milwaukee 67 63 .515 2
New York 67 63 .515 2
San Francisco 65 65 .500 4
Arizona 65 66 .496
San Diego 60 69 .465
Cincinnati 60 69 .465
Colorado 58 73 .443 11½
Pittsburgh 55 75 .423 14
Miami 47 82 .364 21½

___

Monday’s Games

Colorado 3, Atlanta 1

Cincinnati 6, Miami 3

St. Louis 12, Milwaukee 2

Philadelphia 6, Pittsburgh 5, 11 innings

San Diego 4, L.A. Dodgers 3

Arizona 6, San Francisco 4

Tuesday’s Games

Baltimore at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Miami, 7:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

Boston at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Arizona at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

St. Louis (Flaherty 8-6) at Milwaukee (Lyles 8-8), 2:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Keller 1-2) at Philadelphia (Velasquez 5-7), 6:05 p.m.

Baltimore (Wojciechowski 2-6) at Washington (Scherzer 9-5), 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta (Foltynewicz 4-5) at Toronto (Thornton 4-8), 7:07 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 9-9) at N.Y. Mets (Syndergaard 9-6), 7:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (DeSclafani 8-7) at Miami (Noesí 0-3), 7:10 p.m.

Boston (Rodríguez 15-5) at Colorado (Lambert 2-4), 8:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Ryu 12-4) at San Diego (Paddack 7-7), 9:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Chicago Cubs at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Miami, 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

San Diego at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

___

