Wild Card Glance

All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|WCGB
|Tampa Bay
|76
|56
|.576
|_
|Cleveland
|76
|55
|.580
|_
|Oakland
|74
|55
|.574
|½
|Boston
|70
|62
|.530
|6
|Texas
|64
|68
|.485
|12
|Los Angeles
|63
|70
|.474
|13½
|Chicago
|60
|70
|.462
|15
|Seattle
|56
|75
|.427
|19½
|Toronto
|53
|80
|.398
|23½
|Kansas City
|46
|85
|.351
|29½
___
Monday’s Games
Oakland 19, Kansas City 4
N.Y. Yankees 5, Seattle 4
Tuesday’s Games
Baltimore at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Atlanta at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Cleveland at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Oakland at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.
Boston at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Texas at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees (Paxton 10-6) at Seattle (Sheffield 0-0), 4:10 p.m.
Baltimore (Wojciechowski 2-6) at Washington (Scherzer 9-5), 7:05 p.m.
Atlanta (Foltynewicz 4-5) at Toronto (Thornton 4-8), 7:07 p.m.
Cleveland (Civale 1-3) at Detroit (Norris 3-10), 7:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Odorizzi 13-6) at Chicago White Sox (TBD), 8:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Yarbrough 11-3) at Houston (Cole 15-5), 8:10 p.m.
Oakland (Roark 8-8) at Kansas City (Junis 8-12), 8:15 p.m.
Boston (Rodríguez 15-5) at Colorado (Lambert 2-4), 8:40 p.m.
Texas (Jurado 6-10) at L.A. Angels (Sandoval 0-1), 10:07 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Cleveland at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
Oakland at Kansas City, 1:15 p.m.
Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Houston, 2:10 p.m.
Seattle at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|WCGB
|Washington
|73
|57
|.562
|_
|Chicago
|69
|61
|.531
|_
|Philadelphia
|67
|62
|.519
|1½
|Milwaukee
|67
|63
|.515
|2
|New York
|67
|63
|.515
|2
|San Francisco
|65
|65
|.500
|4
|Arizona
|65
|66
|.496
|4½
|San Diego
|60
|69
|.465
|8½
|Cincinnati
|60
|69
|.465
|8½
|Colorado
|58
|73
|.443
|11½
|Pittsburgh
|55
|75
|.423
|14
|Miami
|47
|82
|.364
|21½
___
Monday’s Games
Colorado 3, Atlanta 1
Cincinnati 6, Miami 3
St. Louis 12, Milwaukee 2
Philadelphia 6, Pittsburgh 5, 11 innings
San Diego 4, L.A. Dodgers 3
Arizona 6, San Francisco 4
Tuesday’s Games
Baltimore at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
Atlanta at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at Miami, 7:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.
Boston at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Arizona at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
St. Louis (Flaherty 8-6) at Milwaukee (Lyles 8-8), 2:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Keller 1-2) at Philadelphia (Velasquez 5-7), 6:05 p.m.
Baltimore (Wojciechowski 2-6) at Washington (Scherzer 9-5), 7:05 p.m.
Atlanta (Foltynewicz 4-5) at Toronto (Thornton 4-8), 7:07 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 9-9) at N.Y. Mets (Syndergaard 9-6), 7:10 p.m.
Cincinnati (DeSclafani 8-7) at Miami (Noesí 0-3), 7:10 p.m.
Boston (Rodríguez 15-5) at Colorado (Lambert 2-4), 8:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Ryu 12-4) at San Diego (Paddack 7-7), 9:10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Chicago Cubs at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at Miami, 7:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
San Diego at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
___
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.