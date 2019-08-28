Wild Card Glance

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

W L Pct WCGB Tampa Bay 76 56 .576 _ Cleveland 76 55 .580 _ Oakland 75 55 .577 _ Boston 70 62 .530 6 Texas 64 68 .485 12 Los Angeles 63 70 .474 13½ Chicago 60 70 .462 15 Seattle 56 76 .424 20 Toronto 53 80 .398 23½ Kansas City 46 86 .348 30

___

Tuesday’s Games

Baltimore 2, Washington 0

Toronto 3, Atlanta 1

Advertisement

Cleveland 10, Detroit 1

Oakland 2, Kansas City 1

Houston 15, Tampa Bay 1

Minnesota 3, Chicago White Sox 1

Boston 10, Colorado 6

L.A. Angels 5, Texas 2

N.Y. Yankees 7, Seattle 0

Wednesday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Cleveland at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Oakland at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.

Boston at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Texas at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Cleveland (Clevinger 9-2) at Detroit (Norris 3-10), 1:10 p.m.

Oakland (Bassitt 9-5) at Kansas City (Sparkman 3-9), 1:15 p.m.

Minnesota (Berríos 10-7) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 3-6), 2:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (TBD) at Houston (Greinke 14-4), 2:10 p.m.

Seattle (Hernández 1-4) at Texas (Lynn 14-9), 8:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Oakland at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Houston at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Cleveland at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Seattle at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.

Boston at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

W L Pct WCGB Washington 73 57 .562 _ Chicago 69 61 .531 _ Philadelphia 68 62 .523 1 Milwaukee 67 64 .511 2½ New York 67 63 .515 2 Arizona 66 66 .500 4 San Francisco 65 66 .496 4½ San Diego 61 69 .469 8 Cincinnati 61 69 .469 8 Colorado 59 73 .447 11 Pittsburgh 55 76 .420 14½ Miami 47 83 .362 22

___

Tuesday’s Games

Baltimore 2, Washington 0

Chicago Cubs 5, N.Y. Mets 2

Toronto 3, Atlanta 1

Pittsburgh 5, Philadelphia 4

Cincinnati 8, Miami 5

St. Louis 6, Milwaukee 3

Boston 10, Colorado 6

Arizona 3, San Francisco 2

L.A. Dodgers 9, San Diego 0

Wednesday’s Games

St. Louis at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Miami, 7:10 p.m.

Boston at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 9:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Chicago Cubs (Lester 10-9) at N.Y. Mets (deGrom 8-7), 7:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Wood 1-3) at Miami (Yamamoto 4-5), 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Williams 6-6) at Colorado (González 0-5), 8:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Ryu 12-4) at Arizona (Kelly 9-13), 9:40 p.m.

San Diego (Lamet 2-2) at San Francisco (Rodríguez 5-6), 9:45 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Miami at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Cincinnati at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

San Diego at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.

___

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.