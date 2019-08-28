Wild Card Glance

All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
|W
|L
|Pct
|WCGB
|Tampa Bay
|76
|56
|.576
|Cleveland
|76
|55
|.580
|Oakland
|75
|55
|.577
|Boston
|70
|62
|.530
|6
|Texas
|64
|68
|.485
|12
|Los Angeles
|63
|70
|.474
|13½
|Chicago
|60
|70
|.462
|15
|Seattle
|56
|76
|.424
|20
|Toronto
|53
|80
|.398
|23½
|Kansas City
|46
|86
|.348
|30
Tuesday’s Games
Baltimore 2, Washington 0
Toronto 3, Atlanta 1
Cleveland 10, Detroit 1
Oakland 2, Kansas City 1
Houston 15, Tampa Bay 1
Minnesota 3, Chicago White Sox 1
Boston 10, Colorado 6
L.A. Angels 5, Texas 2
N.Y. Yankees 7, Seattle 0
Wednesday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
Baltimore at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Atlanta at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Cleveland at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Oakland at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.
Boston at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Texas at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Cleveland (Clevinger 9-2) at Detroit (Norris 3-10), 1:10 p.m.
Oakland (Bassitt 9-5) at Kansas City (Sparkman 3-9), 1:15 p.m.
Minnesota (Berríos 10-7) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 3-6), 2:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (TBD) at Houston (Greinke 14-4), 2:10 p.m.
Seattle (Hernández 1-4) at Texas (Lynn 14-9), 8:05 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Oakland at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Houston at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Cleveland at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Seattle at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Baltimore at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.
Boston at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|W
|L
|Pct
|WCGB
|Washington
|73
|57
|.562
|_
|Chicago
|69
|61
|.531
|_
|Philadelphia
|68
|62
|.523
|1
|Milwaukee
|67
|64
|.511
|2½
|New York
|67
|63
|.515
|2
|Arizona
|66
|66
|.500
|4
|San Francisco
|65
|66
|.496
|4½
|San Diego
|61
|69
|.469
|8
|Cincinnati
|61
|69
|.469
|8
|Colorado
|59
|73
|.447
|11
|Pittsburgh
|55
|76
|.420
|14½
|Miami
|47
|83
|.362
|22
Tuesday’s Games
Baltimore 2, Washington 0
Chicago Cubs 5, N.Y. Mets 2
Toronto 3, Atlanta 1
Pittsburgh 5, Philadelphia 4
Cincinnati 8, Miami 5
St. Louis 6, Milwaukee 3
Boston 10, Colorado 6
Arizona 3, San Francisco 2
L.A. Dodgers 9, San Diego 0
Wednesday’s Games
St. Louis at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.
Baltimore at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Atlanta at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at Miami, 7:10 p.m.
Boston at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 9:10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Chicago Cubs (Lester 10-9) at N.Y. Mets (deGrom 8-7), 7:10 p.m.
Cincinnati (Wood 1-3) at Miami (Yamamoto 4-5), 7:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Williams 6-6) at Colorado (González 0-5), 8:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Ryu 12-4) at Arizona (Kelly 9-13), 9:40 p.m.
San Diego (Lamet 2-2) at San Francisco (Rodríguez 5-6), 9:45 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Miami at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Cincinnati at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
San Diego at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.
