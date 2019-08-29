Wild Card Glance

All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|WCGB
|Cleveland
|77
|55
|.583
|_
|Oakland
|76
|55
|.580
|_
|Tampa Bay
|76
|57
|.571
|1
|Boston
|71
|62
|.534
|6
|Texas
|64
|69
|.481
|13
|Los Angeles
|64
|70
|.478
|13½
|Chicago
|60
|71
|.458
|16
|Seattle
|56
|77
|.421
|21
|Toronto
|54
|80
|.403
|23½
___
Wednesday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees 7, Seattle 3
Cleveland 4, Detroit 2
Washington 8, Baltimore 4
Atlanta 9, Toronto 4
Kansas City 6, Oakland 4
Houston 8, Tampa Bay 6
Minnesota 8, Chicago White Sox 2
Boston 7, Colorado 4
Texas 3, L.A. Angels 0
Thursday’s Games
Cleveland at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
Oakland at Kansas City, 1:15 p.m.
Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Houston, 2:10 p.m.
Seattle at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Oakland (Anderson 10-9) at N.Y. Yankees (Sabathia 5-8), 7:05 p.m.
Houston (Miley 13-4) at Toronto (Thornton 4-8), 7:07 p.m.
Cleveland (Plesac 7-4) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 7:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Nova 9-10) at Atlanta (Fried 14-4), 7:20 p.m.
Seattle (Gonzales 14-10) at Texas (Allard 2-0), 8:05 p.m.
Boston (Eovaldi 1-0) at L.A. Angels (Peters 3-2), 10:07 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Oakland at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.
Houston at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.
Cleveland at Tampa Bay, 6:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Seattle at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Boston at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|WCGB
|Washington
|73
|58
|.557
|_
|Chicago
|70
|61
|.534
|_
|Philadelphia
|68
|63
|.519
|2
|Milwaukee
|67
|65
|.508
|3½
|New York
|67
|64
|.511
|3
|Arizona
|67
|66
|.504
|4
|San Francisco
|65
|67
|.492
|5½
|Cincinnati
|62
|69
|.473
|8
|San Diego
|61
|70
|.466
|9
|Colorado
|59
|74
|.444
|12
|Pittsburgh
|56
|76
|.424
|14½
|Miami
|47
|84
|.359
|23
___
Wednesday’s Games
Milwaukee 4, St. Louis 1
Philadelphia 12, Pittsburgh 3
Cincinnati 5, Miami 0
Washington 8, Baltimore 4
Chicago Cubs 10, N.Y. Mets 7
Atlanta 9, Toronto 4
Boston 7, Colorado 4
L.A. Dodgers 6, San Diego 4, 10 innings
Thursday’s Games
Chicago Cubs at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at Miami, 7:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
San Diego at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Milwaukee (Anderson 6-3) at Chicago Cubs (Quintana 11-8), 2:20 p.m.
Miami (Hernandez 3-5) at Washington (Sánchez 8-6), 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Wheeler 9-7) at Philadelphia (Nola 12-4), 7:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Nova 9-10) at Atlanta (Fried 14-4), 7:20 p.m.
Cincinnati (Bauer 10-11) at St. Louis (Hudson 13-6), 8:15 p.m.
Pittsburgh (TBD) at Colorado (Senzatela 8-8), 8:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 2-1) at Arizona (Gallen 2-4), 9:40 p.m.
San Diego (Lamet 2-2) at San Francisco (Bumgarner 8-8), 10:15 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Cincinnati at St. Louis, ppd., 1st game
Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 4:05 p.m.
Miami at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m., 2nd game
Chicago White Sox at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.
San Diego at San Francisco, 9:05 p.m.
___
