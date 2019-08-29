Listen Live Sports

Wild Card Glance

August 29, 2019
 
All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

W L Pct WCGB
Cleveland 77 55 .583 _
Oakland 76 55 .580 _
Tampa Bay 76 57 .571 1
Boston 71 62 .534 6
Texas 64 69 .481 13
Los Angeles 64 70 .478 13½
Chicago 60 71 .458 16
Seattle 56 77 .421 21
Toronto 54 80 .403 23½

___

Wednesday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees 7, Seattle 3

Cleveland 4, Detroit 2

Washington 8, Baltimore 4

Atlanta 9, Toronto 4

Kansas City 6, Oakland 4

Houston 8, Tampa Bay 6

Minnesota 8, Chicago White Sox 2

Boston 7, Colorado 4

Texas 3, L.A. Angels 0

Thursday’s Games

Cleveland at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Oakland at Kansas City, 1:15 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

Seattle at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Oakland (Anderson 10-9) at N.Y. Yankees (Sabathia 5-8), 7:05 p.m.

Houston (Miley 13-4) at Toronto (Thornton 4-8), 7:07 p.m.

Cleveland (Plesac 7-4) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Nova 9-10) at Atlanta (Fried 14-4), 7:20 p.m.

Seattle (Gonzales 14-10) at Texas (Allard 2-0), 8:05 p.m.

Boston (Eovaldi 1-0) at L.A. Angels (Peters 3-2), 10:07 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Oakland at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Houston at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.

Cleveland at Tampa Bay, 6:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Seattle at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Boston at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

W L Pct WCGB
Washington 73 58 .557 _
Chicago 70 61 .534 _
Philadelphia 68 63 .519 2
Milwaukee 67 65 .508
New York 67 64 .511 3
Arizona 67 66 .504 4
San Francisco 65 67 .492
Cincinnati 62 69 .473 8
San Diego 61 70 .466 9
Colorado 59 74 .444 12
Pittsburgh 56 76 .424 14½
Miami 47 84 .359 23

___

Wednesday’s Games

Milwaukee 4, St. Louis 1

Philadelphia 12, Pittsburgh 3

Cincinnati 5, Miami 0

Washington 8, Baltimore 4

Chicago Cubs 10, N.Y. Mets 7

Atlanta 9, Toronto 4

Boston 7, Colorado 4

L.A. Dodgers 6, San Diego 4, 10 innings

Thursday’s Games

Chicago Cubs at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Miami, 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

San Diego at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Milwaukee (Anderson 6-3) at Chicago Cubs (Quintana 11-8), 2:20 p.m.

Miami (Hernandez 3-5) at Washington (Sánchez 8-6), 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Wheeler 9-7) at Philadelphia (Nola 12-4), 7:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Nova 9-10) at Atlanta (Fried 14-4), 7:20 p.m.

Cincinnati (Bauer 10-11) at St. Louis (Hudson 13-6), 8:15 p.m.

Pittsburgh (TBD) at Colorado (Senzatela 8-8), 8:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 2-1) at Arizona (Gallen 2-4), 9:40 p.m.

San Diego (Lamet 2-2) at San Francisco (Bumgarner 8-8), 10:15 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Cincinnati at St. Louis, ppd., 1st game

Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 4:05 p.m.

Miami at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m., 2nd game

Chicago White Sox at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.

San Diego at San Francisco, 9:05 p.m.

___

