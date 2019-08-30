Wild Card Glance

All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|WCGB
|Cleveland
|79
|56
|.585
|_
|Oakland
|78
|56
|.582
|_
|Tampa Bay
|78
|58
|.574
|1
|Boston
|73
|62
|.541
|5½
|Texas
|66
|70
|.485
|13
|Los Angeles
|64
|72
|.471
|15
|Chicago
|60
|74
|.448
|18
|Seattle
|57
|79
|.419
|22
|Toronto
|54
|82
|.397
|25
___
Thursday’s Games
Cleveland 2, Detroit 0
Oakland 9, Kansas City 8
Minnesota 10, Chicago White Sox 5
Tampa Bay 9, Houston 8
Seattle 5, Texas 3
Friday’s Games
Tampa Bay 4, Cleveland 0
Boston 7, L.A. Angels 6, 15 innings
Oakland 8, N.Y. Yankees 2
Houston 7, Toronto 4
Atlanta 10, Chicago White Sox 7
Texas 6, Seattle 3
Saturday’s Games
Oakland (Bailey 12-8) at N.Y. Yankees (Germán 17-3), 1:05 p.m.
Houston (Valdez 4-6) at Toronto (Buchholz 0-3), 3:07 p.m.
Cleveland (Plesac 7-4) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 6:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (López 8-11) at Atlanta (Keuchel 5-5), 7:20 p.m.
Seattle (TBD) at Texas (Burke 0-1), 8:05 p.m.
Boston (TBD) at L.A. Angels (Peters 3-2), 9:07 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Oakland at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.
Houston at Toronto, 1:07 p.m.
Cleveland at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.
Seattle at Texas, 3:05 p.m.
Boston at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Atlanta, 5:10 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|WCGB
|Washington
|75
|58
|.564
|_
|Chicago
|73
|61
|.545
|_
|Philadelphia
|69
|64
|.519
|3½
|Arizona
|69
|66
|.511
|4½
|Milwaukee
|68
|66
|.507
|5
|New York
|68
|66
|.507
|5
|San Francisco
|66
|68
|.493
|7
|Cincinnati
|63
|70
|.474
|9½
|San Diego
|62
|72
|.463
|11
|Colorado
|59
|77
|.434
|15
|Pittsburgh
|58
|77
|.430
|15½
|Miami
|48
|86
|.358
|25
___
Thursday’s Games
Chicago Cubs 4, N.Y. Mets 1
Miami 4, Cincinnati 3, 12 innings
Pittsburgh 11, Colorado 8
San Diego 5, San Francisco 3
Arizona 11, L.A. Dodgers 5
Friday’s Games
Chicago Cubs 7, Milwaukee 1
N.Y. Mets 11, Philadelphia 5
Washington 7, Miami 6
Atlanta 10, Chicago White Sox 7
Pittsburgh 9, Colorado 4
San Francisco 8, San Diego 3
Arizona 5, L.A. Dodgers 4
Cincinnati at St. Louis, 7:05 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Cincinnati (Mahle 2-10) at St. Louis (Wacha 6-6), 1:15 p.m., 1st game
Milwaukee (Davies 8-7) at Chicago Cubs (Hamels 7-4), 2:20 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Matz 8-8) at Philadelphia (Vargas 6-6), 4:05 p.m.
Miami (Lopez 5-6) at Washington (Ross 3-3), 7:05 p.m.
Cincinnati (Gray 10-6) at St. Louis (TBD), 7:15 p.m., 2nd game
Chicago White Sox (López 8-11) at Atlanta (Keuchel 5-5), 7:20 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 13-3) at Arizona (Ray 11-7), 8:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Musgrove 8-12) at Colorado (Melville 1-0), 8:10 p.m.
San Diego (Lucchesi 9-7) at San Francisco (Webb 1-0), 9:05 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Miami at Washington, 1:35 p.m.
Cincinnati at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.
Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
San Diego at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Atlanta, 5:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
___
