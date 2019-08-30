Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Wild Card Glance

August 30, 2019 4:01 am
 
2 min read
Share       

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

W L Pct WCGB
Cleveland 79 56 .585 _
Oakland 78 56 .582 _
Tampa Bay 78 58 .574 1
Boston 73 62 .541
Texas 66 70 .485 13
Los Angeles 64 72 .471 15
Chicago 60 74 .448 18
Seattle 57 79 .419 22
Toronto 54 82 .397 25

___

Thursday’s Games

Cleveland 2, Detroit 0

Oakland 9, Kansas City 8

Advertisement

Minnesota 10, Chicago White Sox 5

        Insight by Microsoft: Learn best practices managing human capital in challenging times in this exclusive executive briefing.

Tampa Bay 9, Houston 8

Seattle 5, Texas 3

Friday’s Games

Tampa Bay 4, Cleveland 0

Boston 7, L.A. Angels 6, 15 innings

Oakland 8, N.Y. Yankees 2

Houston 7, Toronto 4

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's In Case You Missed It newsletter for updates on the most important stories of the day.

Atlanta 10, Chicago White Sox 7

Texas 6, Seattle 3

Saturday’s Games

Oakland (Bailey 12-8) at N.Y. Yankees (Germán 17-3), 1:05 p.m.

Houston (Valdez 4-6) at Toronto (Buchholz 0-3), 3:07 p.m.

Cleveland (Plesac 7-4) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 6:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (López 8-11) at Atlanta (Keuchel 5-5), 7:20 p.m.

Seattle (TBD) at Texas (Burke 0-1), 8:05 p.m.

Boston (TBD) at L.A. Angels (Peters 3-2), 9:07 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Oakland at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Houston at Toronto, 1:07 p.m.

Cleveland at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.

Seattle at Texas, 3:05 p.m.

Boston at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Atlanta, 5:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

W L Pct WCGB
Washington 75 58 .564 _
Chicago 73 61 .545 _
Philadelphia 69 64 .519
Arizona 69 66 .511
Milwaukee 68 66 .507 5
New York 68 66 .507 5
San Francisco 66 68 .493 7
Cincinnati 63 70 .474
San Diego 62 72 .463 11
Colorado 59 77 .434 15
Pittsburgh 58 77 .430 15½
Miami 48 86 .358 25

___

Thursday’s Games

Chicago Cubs 4, N.Y. Mets 1

Miami 4, Cincinnati 3, 12 innings

Pittsburgh 11, Colorado 8

San Diego 5, San Francisco 3

Arizona 11, L.A. Dodgers 5

Friday’s Games

Chicago Cubs 7, Milwaukee 1

N.Y. Mets 11, Philadelphia 5

Washington 7, Miami 6

Atlanta 10, Chicago White Sox 7

Pittsburgh 9, Colorado 4

San Francisco 8, San Diego 3

Arizona 5, L.A. Dodgers 4

Cincinnati at St. Louis, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Cincinnati (Mahle 2-10) at St. Louis (Wacha 6-6), 1:15 p.m., 1st game

Milwaukee (Davies 8-7) at Chicago Cubs (Hamels 7-4), 2:20 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Matz 8-8) at Philadelphia (Vargas 6-6), 4:05 p.m.

Miami (Lopez 5-6) at Washington (Ross 3-3), 7:05 p.m.

Cincinnati (Gray 10-6) at St. Louis (TBD), 7:15 p.m., 2nd game

Chicago White Sox (López 8-11) at Atlanta (Keuchel 5-5), 7:20 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 13-3) at Arizona (Ray 11-7), 8:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Musgrove 8-12) at Colorado (Melville 1-0), 8:10 p.m.

San Diego (Lucchesi 9-7) at San Francisco (Webb 1-0), 9:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Miami at Washington, 1:35 p.m.

Cincinnati at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

San Diego at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Atlanta, 5:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

___

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|3 2019 ISC(D) All-Hands Event (invited...
9|4 Tech Expo at Fort Meade
9|4 Intelligence & National Security...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Puerto Rico National Guard prepares for Dorian

Today in History

1983: Former airman becomes first African American in space