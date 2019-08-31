Listen Live Sports

...

Wild Card Glance

August 31, 2019 4:01 am
 
All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

W L Pct WCGB
Tampa Bay 79 58 .577 _
Cleveland 79 57 .581 _
Oakland 78 57 .578 _
Boston 73 63 .537
Texas 67 70 .489 12
Los Angeles 65 72 .474 14
Chicago 60 75 .444 18
Seattle 57 80 .416 22
Toronto 55 82 .401 24

___

Friday’s Games

Tampa Bay 4, Cleveland 0

Oakland 8, N.Y. Yankees 2

Houston 7, Toronto 4

Atlanta 10, Chicago White Sox 7

Texas 6, Seattle 3

Boston 7, L.A. Angels 6, 15 innings

Saturday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees 4, Oakland 3, 11 innings

Toronto 6, Houston 4

Tampa Bay 9, Cleveland 6

Texas 3, Seattle 2

Atlanta 11, Chicago White Sox 5

L.A. Angels 10, Boston 4

Sunday’s Games

Oakland (Fiers 13-3) at N.Y. Yankees (Happ 11-8), 1:05 p.m.

Houston (Verlander 16-5) at Toronto (Font 3-3), 1:07 p.m.

Cleveland (Plutko 6-3) at Tampa Bay (Morton 13-6), 1:10 p.m.

Seattle (Kikuchi 5-9) at Texas (Minor 11-8), 3:05 p.m.

Boston (Price 7-5) at L.A. Angels (Heaney 3-3), 4:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Giolito 14-7) at Atlanta (Teheran 8-8), 5:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Texas at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.

Toronto at Atlanta, 1:20 p.m.

Seattle at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Houston at Milwaukee, 4:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

W L Pct WCGB
Washington 76 58 .567 _
Chicago 73 62 .541 _
Arizona 70 66 .515
Philadelphia 69 65 .515
Milwaukee 69 66 .511 4
New York 69 66 .511 4
San Francisco 66 69 .489 7
San Diego 63 72 .467 10
Cincinnati 63 72 .467 10
Pittsburgh 59 77 .434 14½
Colorado 59 78 .431 15
Miami 48 87 .356 25

___

Friday’s Games

Chicago Cubs 7, Milwaukee 1

N.Y. Mets 11, Philadelphia 5

Washington 7, Miami 6

Atlanta 10, Chicago White Sox 7

Pittsburgh 9, Colorado 4

San Francisco 8, San Diego 3

Arizona 5, L.A. Dodgers 4

Cincinnati at St. Louis, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

St. Louis 10, Cincinnati 6, 1st game

Milwaukee 2, Chicago Cubs 0

N.Y. Mets 6, Philadelphia 3

Washington 7, Miami 0

St. Louis 3, Cincinnati 2, 2nd game

Atlanta 11, Chicago White Sox 5

Arizona 6, L.A. Dodgers 5

Pittsburgh 11, Colorado 4

San Diego 4, San Francisco 1

Sunday’s Games

Cincinnati (Mahle 2-10) at St. Louis (Mikolas 8-13), 1:05 p.m., 1st game

Miami (Smith 8-8) at Washington (Corbin 10-6), 1:35 p.m.

Milwaukee (González 2-2) at Chicago Cubs (Darvish 5-6), 2:20 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Brault 3-3) at Colorado (TBD), 3:10 p.m.

San Diego (Lauer 7-8) at San Francisco (Beede 3-8), 4:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (TBD) at Arizona (Young 6-3), 4:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Giolito 14-7) at Atlanta (Teheran 8-8), 5:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Castillo 13-5) at St. Louis (Ponce de Leon 1-1), 7:05 p.m., 2nd game

N.Y. Mets (Stroman 7-12) at Philadelphia (Eflin 8-11), 7:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

N.Y. Mets at Washington, 1:05 p.m.

Toronto at Atlanta, 1:20 p.m.

Philadelphia at Cincinnati, 2:10 p.m.

San Francisco at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

Seattle at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Houston at Milwaukee, 4:10 p.m.

San Diego at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 8:10 p.m.

___

