Wild Card Glance

All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|WCGB
|Tampa Bay
|79
|58
|.577
|_
|Cleveland
|79
|57
|.581
|_
|Oakland
|78
|57
|.578
|_
|Boston
|73
|63
|.537
|5½
|Texas
|67
|70
|.489
|12
|Los Angeles
|65
|72
|.474
|14
|Chicago
|60
|75
|.444
|18
|Seattle
|57
|80
|.416
|22
|Toronto
|55
|82
|.401
|24
___
Friday’s Games
Tampa Bay 4, Cleveland 0
Oakland 8, N.Y. Yankees 2
Houston 7, Toronto 4
Atlanta 10, Chicago White Sox 7
Texas 6, Seattle 3
Boston 7, L.A. Angels 6, 15 innings
Saturday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees 4, Oakland 3, 11 innings
Toronto 6, Houston 4
Tampa Bay 9, Cleveland 6
Texas 3, Seattle 2
Atlanta 11, Chicago White Sox 5
L.A. Angels 10, Boston 4
Sunday’s Games
Oakland (Fiers 13-3) at N.Y. Yankees (Happ 11-8), 1:05 p.m.
Houston (Verlander 16-5) at Toronto (Font 3-3), 1:07 p.m.
Cleveland (Plutko 6-3) at Tampa Bay (Morton 13-6), 1:10 p.m.
Seattle (Kikuchi 5-9) at Texas (Minor 11-8), 3:05 p.m.
Boston (Price 7-5) at L.A. Angels (Heaney 3-3), 4:07 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Giolito 14-7) at Atlanta (Teheran 8-8), 5:10 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Texas at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.
Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.
Toronto at Atlanta, 1:20 p.m.
Seattle at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Houston at Milwaukee, 4:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|WCGB
|Washington
|76
|58
|.567
|_
|Chicago
|73
|62
|.541
|_
|Arizona
|70
|66
|.515
|3½
|Philadelphia
|69
|65
|.515
|3½
|Milwaukee
|69
|66
|.511
|4
|New York
|69
|66
|.511
|4
|San Francisco
|66
|69
|.489
|7
|San Diego
|63
|72
|.467
|10
|Cincinnati
|63
|72
|.467
|10
|Pittsburgh
|59
|77
|.434
|14½
|Colorado
|59
|78
|.431
|15
|Miami
|48
|87
|.356
|25
___
Friday’s Games
Chicago Cubs 7, Milwaukee 1
N.Y. Mets 11, Philadelphia 5
Washington 7, Miami 6
Atlanta 10, Chicago White Sox 7
Pittsburgh 9, Colorado 4
San Francisco 8, San Diego 3
Arizona 5, L.A. Dodgers 4
Cincinnati at St. Louis, 7:05 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
St. Louis 10, Cincinnati 6, 1st game
Milwaukee 2, Chicago Cubs 0
N.Y. Mets 6, Philadelphia 3
Washington 7, Miami 0
St. Louis 3, Cincinnati 2, 2nd game
Atlanta 11, Chicago White Sox 5
Arizona 6, L.A. Dodgers 5
Pittsburgh 11, Colorado 4
San Diego 4, San Francisco 1
Sunday’s Games
Cincinnati (Mahle 2-10) at St. Louis (Mikolas 8-13), 1:05 p.m., 1st game
Miami (Smith 8-8) at Washington (Corbin 10-6), 1:35 p.m.
Milwaukee (González 2-2) at Chicago Cubs (Darvish 5-6), 2:20 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Brault 3-3) at Colorado (TBD), 3:10 p.m.
San Diego (Lauer 7-8) at San Francisco (Beede 3-8), 4:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (TBD) at Arizona (Young 6-3), 4:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Giolito 14-7) at Atlanta (Teheran 8-8), 5:10 p.m.
Cincinnati (Castillo 13-5) at St. Louis (Ponce de Leon 1-1), 7:05 p.m., 2nd game
N.Y. Mets (Stroman 7-12) at Philadelphia (Eflin 8-11), 7:05 p.m.
Monday’s Games
N.Y. Mets at Washington, 1:05 p.m.
Toronto at Atlanta, 1:20 p.m.
Philadelphia at Cincinnati, 2:10 p.m.
San Francisco at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.
Seattle at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Houston at Milwaukee, 4:10 p.m.
San Diego at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.
Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 8:10 p.m.
___
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.