Wild Card Glance

August 16, 2019 4:01 am
 
All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

W L Pct WCGB
New York 82 42 .661 _
Houston 78 45 .634 _
Minnesota 74 48 .607 _
Cleveland 73 50 .593 _
Tampa Bay 71 52 .577 _
Oakland 70 52 .574 ½
Boston 65 59 .524
Texas 60 62 .492 10½
Los Angeles 60 64 .484 11½
Chicago 55 66 .455 15
Toronto 52 73 .416 20
Seattle 50 73 .407 21
Kansas City 44 78 .361 26½
Baltimore 39 83 .320 31½
Detroit 37 82 .311 32

___

Thursday’s Games

Seattle 7, Detroit 2

Cleveland 19, N.Y. Yankees 5

Minnesota 13, Texas 6

Oakland 7, Houston 6

L.A. Angels 8, Chicago White Sox 7

Friday’s Games

Detroit 2, Tampa Bay 0

N.Y. Yankees 3, Cleveland 2

Toronto 7, Seattle 3

Boston 9, Baltimore 1

Oakland 3, Houston 2, 13 innings

Kansas City 4, N.Y. Mets 1

Minnesota 4, Texas 3

Chicago White Sox 7, L.A. Angels 2

Saturday’s Games

Cleveland (Plesac 6-3) at N.Y. Yankees (Paxton 8-6), 1:05 p.m.

Seattle (TBD) at Toronto (Thornton 4-8), 3:07 p.m.

Houston (TBD) at Oakland (Bassitt 8-5), 4:05 p.m.

Detroit (VerHagen 2-2) at Tampa Bay (Yarbrough 11-3), 6:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Wojciechowski 2-5) at Boston (Rodríguez 13-5), 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (deGrom 7-7) at Kansas City (Junis 8-10), 7:15 p.m.

Minnesota (Berríos 10-6) at Texas (Jurado 6-8), 8:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (TBD) at L.A. Angels (Suarez 2-4), 9:07 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Baltimore at Boston, 1:05 p.m.

Cleveland at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Seattle at Toronto, 1:07 p.m.

Detroit at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Kansas City, 2:15 p.m.

Minnesota at Texas, 3:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

Houston at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

W L Pct WCGB
Los Angeles 82 42 .661 _
Atlanta 72 52 .581 _
Washington 66 55 .545 _
St. Louis 64 56 .533 _
Chicago 64 58 .525 _
Philadelphia 64 58 .525 _
Milwaukee 63 59 .516 1
San Francisco 62 61 .504
New York 62 60 .508 2
Arizona 61 62 .496
Cincinnati 57 64 .471
San Diego 56 65 .463
Colorado 55 67 .451 9
Pittsburgh 51 70 .421 12½
Miami 45 76 .372 18½

___

Thursday’s Games

Miami 13, L.A. Dodgers 7

Cincinnati 2, St. Louis 1

Philadelphia 7, Chicago Cubs 5

N.Y. Mets 10, Atlanta 8

San Francisco 7, Arizona 0

Friday’s Games

Pittsburgh 3, Chicago Cubs 2

Washington 2, Milwaukee 1

St. Louis 13, Cincinnati 4

Philadelphia 8, San Diego 4

L.A. Dodgers 8, Atlanta 3

Colorado 3, Miami 0

Kansas City 4, N.Y. Mets 1

San Francisco 10, Arizona 9, 11 innings

Saturday’s Games

Chicago Cubs (Lester 9-8) at Pittsburgh (Brault 3-1), 1:35 p.m.

Milwaukee (Lyles 7-8) at Washington (Sánchez 7-6), 7:05 p.m.

San Diego (Lamet 1-2) at Philadelphia (Eflin 7-11), 7:05 p.m.

St. Louis (Mikolas 7-12) at Cincinnati (DeSclafani 7-7), 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (deGrom 7-7) at Kansas City (Junis 8-10), 7:15 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Ryu 12-2) at Atlanta (Foltynewicz 4-5), 7:20 p.m.

Miami (Noesí 0-2) at Colorado (Márquez 11-5), 8:10 p.m.

San Francisco (TBD) at Arizona (Kelly 8-12), 8:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

San Diego at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m.

St. Louis at Cincinnati, 1:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Atlanta, 1:20 p.m.

Milwaukee at Washington, 1:35 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Kansas City, 2:15 p.m.

Miami at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 7:10 p.m.

___

