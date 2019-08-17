Wild Card Glance

All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|WCGB
|Cleveland
|73
|51
|.589
|_
|Tampa Bay
|72
|52
|.581
|_
|Oakland
|71
|52
|.577
|½
|Boston
|66
|59
|.528
|6½
|Los Angeles
|61
|64
|.488
|11½
|Texas
|60
|63
|.488
|11½
|Chicago
|55
|67
|.451
|16
|Toronto
|52
|74
|.413
|21
|Seattle
|51
|73
|.411
|21
|Kansas City
|44
|79
|.358
|27½
|Baltimore
|39
|84
|.317
|32½
|Detroit
|37
|83
|.308
|33
___
Friday’s Games
Detroit 2, Tampa Bay 0
N.Y. Yankees 3, Cleveland 2
Toronto 7, Seattle 3
Boston 9, Baltimore 1
Kansas City 4, N.Y. Mets 1
Minnesota 4, Texas 3
Chicago White Sox 7, L.A. Angels 2
Oakland 3, Houston 2, 13 innings
Saturday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees 6, Cleveland 5
Seattle 4, Toronto 3
Oakland 8, Houston 4
L.A. Angels 6, Chicago White Sox 5
Tampa Bay 1, Detroit 0, 13 innings
N.Y. Mets 4, Kansas City 1
Boston 4, Baltimore 0
Minnesota 12, Texas 7
Sunday’s Games
Baltimore (Ynoa 1-7) at Boston (Eovaldi 1-0), 1:05 p.m.
Cleveland (Clevinger 7-2) at N.Y. Yankees (Sabathia 5-6), 1:05 p.m.
Seattle (Kikuchi 4-8) at Toronto (Font 3-2), 1:07 p.m.
Detroit (Boyd 6-9) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 1:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Wheeler 9-7) at Kansas City (Sparkman 3-8), 2:15 p.m.
Minnesota (Pérez 8-5) at Texas (Lynn 14-8), 3:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Cease 2-5) at L.A. Angels (Canning 4-6), 4:07 p.m.
Houston (Greinke 12-4) at Oakland (Anderson 10-8), 4:07 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Kansas City at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Seattle at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
Detroit at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|WCGB
|Washington
|66
|56
|.541
|_
|Chicago
|65
|58
|.528
|_
|Milwaukee
|64
|59
|.520
|1
|Philadelphia
|64
|59
|.520
|1
|San Francisco
|63
|61
|.508
|2½
|New York
|63
|60
|.512
|2
|Arizona
|61
|63
|.492
|4½
|Cincinnati
|58
|64
|.475
|6½
|San Diego
|57
|65
|.467
|7½
|Colorado
|56
|67
|.455
|9
|Pittsburgh
|51
|71
|.418
|13½
|Miami
|45
|77
|.369
|19½
___
Friday’s Games
Pittsburgh 3, Chicago Cubs 2
Washington 2, Milwaukee 1
St. Louis 13, Cincinnati 4
Philadelphia 8, San Diego 4
Colorado 3, Miami 0
Kansas City 4, N.Y. Mets 1
San Francisco 10, Arizona 9, 11 innings
Saturday’s Games
Chicago Cubs 2, Pittsburgh 0
Milwaukee 15, Washington 14, 14 innings
Cincinnati 6, St. Louis 1
N.Y. Mets 4, Kansas City 1
San Diego 5, Philadelphia 3
Colorado 11, Miami 4
San Francisco 11, Arizona 6
Sunday’s Games
San Diego (Lucchesi 7-7) at Philadelphia (Vargas 6-6), 1:05 p.m.
St. Louis (Flaherty 6-6) at Cincinnati (Wood 1-1), 1:10 p.m.
Milwaukee (Anderson 5-2) at Washington (Fedde 3-2), 1:35 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Wheeler 9-7) at Kansas City (Sparkman 3-8), 2:15 p.m.
Miami (Yamamoto 4-4) at Colorado (Lambert 2-3), 3:10 p.m.
San Francisco (Bumgarner 8-7) at Arizona (Kelly 8-12), 4:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Quintana 10-7) at Pittsburgh (Keller 1-1), 7:10 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Washington at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
San Diego at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.
Colorado at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
___
