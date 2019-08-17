Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Wild Card Glance

August 17, 2019 4:01 am
 
2 min read
Share       

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

W L Pct WCGB
Cleveland 73 51 .589 _
Tampa Bay 72 52 .581 _
Oakland 71 52 .577 ½
Boston 66 59 .528
Los Angeles 61 64 .488 11½
Texas 60 63 .488 11½
Chicago 55 67 .451 16
Toronto 52 74 .413 21
Seattle 51 73 .411 21
Kansas City 44 79 .358 27½
Baltimore 39 84 .317 32½
Detroit 37 83 .308 33

___

Friday’s Games

Detroit 2, Tampa Bay 0

N.Y. Yankees 3, Cleveland 2

Advertisement

Toronto 7, Seattle 3

        Insight by CenturyLink: Learn how GSA, SBA and USCIS are managing IT complexities to deliver a better customer experience in this exclusive executive briefing.

Boston 9, Baltimore 1

Kansas City 4, N.Y. Mets 1

Minnesota 4, Texas 3

Chicago White Sox 7, L.A. Angels 2

Oakland 3, Houston 2, 13 innings

Saturday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees 6, Cleveland 5

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's newsletters and be first to know the most important issues facing federal managers and government agencies.

Seattle 4, Toronto 3

Oakland 8, Houston 4

L.A. Angels 6, Chicago White Sox 5

Tampa Bay 1, Detroit 0, 13 innings

N.Y. Mets 4, Kansas City 1

Boston 4, Baltimore 0

Minnesota 12, Texas 7

Sunday’s Games

Baltimore (Ynoa 1-7) at Boston (Eovaldi 1-0), 1:05 p.m.

Cleveland (Clevinger 7-2) at N.Y. Yankees (Sabathia 5-6), 1:05 p.m.

Seattle (Kikuchi 4-8) at Toronto (Font 3-2), 1:07 p.m.

Detroit (Boyd 6-9) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 1:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Wheeler 9-7) at Kansas City (Sparkman 3-8), 2:15 p.m.

Minnesota (Pérez 8-5) at Texas (Lynn 14-8), 3:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Cease 2-5) at L.A. Angels (Canning 4-6), 4:07 p.m.

Houston (Greinke 12-4) at Oakland (Anderson 10-8), 4:07 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Kansas City at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Seattle at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Detroit at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

W L Pct WCGB
Washington 66 56 .541 _
Chicago 65 58 .528 _
Milwaukee 64 59 .520 1
Philadelphia 64 59 .520 1
San Francisco 63 61 .508
New York 63 60 .512 2
Arizona 61 63 .492
Cincinnati 58 64 .475
San Diego 57 65 .467
Colorado 56 67 .455 9
Pittsburgh 51 71 .418 13½
Miami 45 77 .369 19½

___

Friday’s Games

Pittsburgh 3, Chicago Cubs 2

Washington 2, Milwaukee 1

St. Louis 13, Cincinnati 4

Philadelphia 8, San Diego 4

Colorado 3, Miami 0

Kansas City 4, N.Y. Mets 1

San Francisco 10, Arizona 9, 11 innings

Saturday’s Games

Chicago Cubs 2, Pittsburgh 0

Milwaukee 15, Washington 14, 14 innings

Cincinnati 6, St. Louis 1

N.Y. Mets 4, Kansas City 1

San Diego 5, Philadelphia 3

Colorado 11, Miami 4

San Francisco 11, Arizona 6

Sunday’s Games

San Diego (Lucchesi 7-7) at Philadelphia (Vargas 6-6), 1:05 p.m.

St. Louis (Flaherty 6-6) at Cincinnati (Wood 1-1), 1:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (Anderson 5-2) at Washington (Fedde 3-2), 1:35 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Wheeler 9-7) at Kansas City (Sparkman 3-8), 2:15 p.m.

Miami (Yamamoto 4-4) at Colorado (Lambert 2-3), 3:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Bumgarner 8-7) at Arizona (Kelly 8-12), 4:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Quintana 10-7) at Pittsburgh (Keller 1-1), 7:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Washington at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

San Diego at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Colorado at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

___

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 930gov 2019 - Where IT Comes Together
8|20 Cloud Connect 2019
8|20 Federal Marketing Program @930gov
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Air Force airman dodges military dog through smoke grenade during training

Today in History

1916: Migratory Bird Treaty signed between Canada and US