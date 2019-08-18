Wild Card Glance

All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|WCGB
|Cleveland
|74
|51
|.592
|_
|Tampa Bay
|73
|52
|.584
|_
|Oakland
|71
|53
|.573
|1½
|Boston
|67
|59
|.532
|6½
|Los Angeles
|62
|64
|.492
|11½
|Texas
|60
|64
|.484
|12½
|Chicago
|55
|68
|.447
|17
|Seattle
|52
|73
|.416
|21
|Toronto
|52
|75
|.409
|22
|Kansas City
|44
|80
|.355
|28½
|Baltimore
|39
|85
|.315
|33½
|Detroit
|37
|84
|.306
|34
___
Saturday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees 6, Cleveland 5
Seattle 4, Toronto 3
Oakland 8, Houston 4
Tampa Bay 1, Detroit 0, 13 innings
N.Y. Mets 4, Kansas City 1
Boston 4, Baltimore 0
Minnesota 12, Texas 7
L.A. Angels 6, Chicago White Sox 5
Sunday’s Games
Seattle 7, Toronto 0
Tampa Bay 5, Detroit 4
Boston 13, Baltimore 7
Cleveland 8, N.Y. Yankees 4
N.Y. Mets 11, Kansas City 5
Minnesota 6, Texas 3
Houston 4, Oakland 1
L.A. Angels 9, Chicago White Sox 2
Monday’s Games
Kansas City (López 1-7) at Baltimore (Means 8-8), 7:05 p.m.
Seattle (Gonzales 12-10) at Tampa Bay (McKay 2-2), 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Peters 3-1) at Texas (Allard 1-0), 8:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Nova 8-9) at Minnesota (Gibson 11-5), 8:10 p.m.
Detroit (Jackson 3-5) at Houston (Cole 14-5), 8:10 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
L.A. Angels at Texas, ppd., 2nd game
Kansas City at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Cleveland at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Seattle at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Texas, 8:05 p.m., 1st game
Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
Detroit at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Oakland, 10:07 p.m.
Toronto at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|WCGB
|Washington
|67
|56
|.545
|_
|Chicago
|66
|58
|.532
|_
|Milwaukee
|64
|60
|.516
|2
|New York
|64
|60
|.516
|2
|Philadelphia
|64
|60
|.516
|2
|San Francisco
|63
|62
|.504
|3½
|Arizona
|62
|63
|.496
|4½
|San Diego
|58
|65
|.472
|7½
|Cincinnati
|58
|65
|.472
|7½
|Colorado
|57
|67
|.460
|9
|Pittsburgh
|51
|72
|.415
|14½
|Miami
|45
|78
|.366
|20½
___
Saturday’s Games
Chicago Cubs 2, Pittsburgh 0
Cincinnati 6, St. Louis 1
N.Y. Mets 4, Kansas City 1
San Diego 5, Philadelphia 3
Colorado 11, Miami 4
San Francisco 11, Arizona 6
Milwaukee 15, Washington 14, 14 innings
Sunday’s Games
St. Louis 5, Cincinnati 4
San Diego 3, Philadelphia 2
Washington 16, Milwaukee 8
N.Y. Mets 11, Kansas City 5
Colorado 7, Miami 6, 10 innings
Arizona 6, San Francisco 1
Chicago Cubs 7, Pittsburgh 1
Monday’s Games
Washington (Ross 3-3) at Pittsburgh (Williams 5-5), 7:05 p.m.
San Diego (Lauer 6-8) at Cincinnati (Bauer 10-9), 7:10 p.m.
Milwaukee (Davies 8-5) at St. Louis (Hudson 11-6), 7:45 p.m.
Colorado (Freeland 3-10) at Arizona (Gallen 2-3), 9:40 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Washington at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
Cleveland at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
San Diego at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.
Miami at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Milwaukee at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.
San Francisco at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.
Colorado at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Toronto at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
___
