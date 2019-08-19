Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Wild Card Glance

August 19, 2019 4:01 am
 
2 min read
Share       

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

W L Pct WCGB
Cleveland 74 51 .592 _
Tampa Bay 73 53 .579 _
Oakland 71 53 .573 1
Boston 67 59 .532 6
Los Angeles 62 65 .488 11½
Texas 61 64 .488 11½
Chicago 56 68 .452 16
Seattle 53 73 .421 20
Toronto 52 75 .409 21½
Kansas City 45 80 .360 27½
Baltimore 39 86 .312 33½
Detroit 37 85 .303 34

___

Sunday’s Games

Seattle 7, Toronto 0

Tampa Bay 5, Detroit 4

Advertisement

Boston 13, Baltimore 7

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Cleveland 8, N.Y. Yankees 4

N.Y. Mets 11, Kansas City 5

Minnesota 6, Texas 3

Houston 4, Oakland 1

L.A. Angels 9, Chicago White Sox 2

Monday’s Games

Texas 8, L.A. Angels 7, 11 innings

        Keep up with the latest commentary and interviews from Tom Temin and the Federal Drive by subscribing to our newsletters.

Kansas City 5, Baltimore 4

Seattle 9, Tampa Bay 3

Houston 5, Detroit 4

Chicago White Sox 6, Minnesota 4

Tuesday’s Games

L.A. Angels (Heaney 2-3) at Texas (Palumbo 0-1), ppd., 2nd game

Kansas City (Keller 7-13) at Baltimore (Bundy 5-13), 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland (Bieber 12-5) at N.Y. Mets (Matz 7-7), 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Nola 11-3) at Boston (Johnson 1-1), 7:10 p.m.

Seattle (Milone 2-7) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (TBD) at Texas (Burke ), 8:05 p.m., 1st game

Chicago White Sox (Detwiler 1-3) at Minnesota (Pineda 8-5), 8:10 p.m.

Detroit (Turnbull 3-11) at Houston (Sanchez 5-14), 8:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Germán 16-2) at Oakland (Bailey 10-8), 10:07 p.m.

Toronto (Reid-Foley 2-3) at L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 12-2), 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.

Seattle at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Texas, 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Detroit at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Oakland, 10:07 p.m.

Toronto at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

W L Pct WCGB
Washington 68 56 .548 _
Chicago 66 58 .532 _
Milwaukee 64 61 .512
New York 64 60 .516 2
Philadelphia 64 60 .516 2
San Francisco 63 62 .504
Arizona 63 63 .500 4
San Diego 59 65 .476 7
Cincinnati 58 66 .468 8
Colorado 57 68 .456
Pittsburgh 51 73 .411 15
Miami 45 78 .366 20½

___

Sunday’s Games

St. Louis 5, Cincinnati 4

San Diego 3, Philadelphia 2

Washington 16, Milwaukee 8

N.Y. Mets 11, Kansas City 5

Colorado 7, Miami 6, 10 innings

Arizona 6, San Francisco 1

Chicago Cubs 7, Pittsburgh 1

Monday’s Games

San Diego 3, Cincinnati 2

Washington 13, Pittsburgh 0

St. Louis 3, Milwaukee 0

Arizona 5, Colorado 3

Tuesday’s Games

Washington (Strasburg 15-5) at Pittsburgh (Archer 3-9), 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland (Bieber 12-5) at N.Y. Mets (Matz 7-7), 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Nola 11-3) at Boston (Johnson 1-1), 7:10 p.m.

San Diego (Quantrill 6-3) at Cincinnati (Gray 8-6), 7:10 p.m.

Miami (Hernandez 2-5) at Atlanta (Keuchel 3-5), 7:20 p.m.

Milwaukee (González 2-1) at St. Louis (Wacha 6-6), 7:45 p.m.

San Francisco (Beede 3-7) at Chicago Cubs (Hamels 6-4), 8:05 p.m.

Colorado (Freeland 3-10) at Arizona (Young 4-3), 9:40 p.m.

Toronto (Reid-Foley 2-3) at L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 12-2), 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

San Diego at Cincinnati, 12:35 p.m.

Colorado at Arizona, 3:40 p.m.

Washington at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Miami at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Milwaukee at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

San Francisco at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

Toronto at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

___

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 930gov 2019 - Where IT Comes Together
8|20 Cloud Connect 2019
8|20 Federal Marketing Program @930gov
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Guardsman sharpens survival skills

Today in History

1975: Viking 1 launched, first to successfully land on Mars