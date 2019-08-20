Wild Card Glance

All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|WCGB
|Cleveland
|74
|51
|.592
|_
|Tampa Bay
|73
|52
|.584
|_
|Oakland
|71
|53
|.573
|1½
|Boston
|67
|59
|.532
|6½
|Los Angeles
|62
|64
|.492
|11½
|Texas
|60
|64
|.484
|12½
|Chicago
|55
|68
|.447
|17
|Seattle
|52
|73
|.416
|21
|Toronto
|52
|75
|.409
|22
|Kansas City
|44
|80
|.355
|28½
|Baltimore
|39
|85
|.315
|33½
|Detroit
|37
|84
|.306
|34
Monday’s Games
Kansas City 5, Baltimore 4
Seattle 9, Tampa Bay 3
Houston 5, Detroit 4
Chicago White Sox 6, Minnesota 4
Texas 8, L.A. Angels 7, 11 innings
Tuesday’s Games
L.A. Angels at Texas, ppd., 2nd game
Kansas City at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Cleveland at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Seattle at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Texas, 8:05 p.m., 1st game
Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
Detroit at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Oakland, 10:07 p.m.
Toronto at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Chicago White Sox (López 7-10) at Minnesota (Odorizzi 13-5), 1:10 p.m.
Seattle (LeBlanc 6-7) at Tampa Bay (Morton 13-5), 1:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Montgomery 3-5) at Baltimore (Brooks 2-7), 7:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Sandoval 0-1) at Texas (Minor 11-7), 7:05 p.m.
Cleveland (Plutko 5-3) at N.Y. Mets (Stroman 7-11), 7:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Smyly 2-6) at Boston (Porcello 11-9), 7:10 p.m.
Detroit (Norris 3-10) at Houston (Verlander 15-4), 8:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Happ 10-7) at Oakland (Fiers 11-3), 10:07 p.m.
Toronto (Waguespack 4-1) at L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 10-3), 10:10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Kansas City at Boston, sus.
Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Cleveland at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Detroit at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Texas at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Oakland, 9:37 p.m.
Toronto at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|WCGB
|Washington
|67
|56
|.545
|_
|Chicago
|66
|58
|.532
|_
|Milwaukee
|64
|60
|.516
|2
|New York
|64
|60
|.516
|2
|Philadelphia
|64
|60
|.516
|2
|San Francisco
|63
|62
|.504
|3½
|Arizona
|62
|63
|.496
|4½
|San Diego
|58
|65
|.472
|7½
|Cincinnati
|58
|65
|.472
|7½
|Colorado
|57
|67
|.460
|9
|Pittsburgh
|51
|72
|.415
|14½
|Miami
|45
|78
|.366
|20½
Monday’s Games
San Diego 3, Cincinnati 2
Washington 13, Pittsburgh 0
St. Louis 3, Milwaukee 0
Arizona 5, Colorado 3
Tuesday’s Games
Washington at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
Cleveland at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
San Diego at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.
Miami at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Milwaukee at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.
San Francisco at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.
Colorado at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Toronto at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
San Diego (Paddack 7-6) at Cincinnati (Castillo 11-5), 12:35 p.m.
Colorado (Gray 11-8) at Arizona (Leake 9-9), 3:40 p.m.
Washington (Corbin 9-5) at Pittsburgh (Musgrove 8-11), 7:05 p.m.
Cleveland (Plutko 5-3) at N.Y. Mets (Stroman 7-11), 7:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Smyly 2-6) at Boston (Porcello 11-9), 7:10 p.m.
Miami (Smith 8-6) at Atlanta (Teheran 7-8), 7:20 p.m.
Milwaukee (Houser 5-5) at St. Louis (Wainwright 9-8), 7:45 p.m.
San Francisco (TBD) at Chicago Cubs (Darvish 4-6), 8:05 p.m.
Toronto (Waguespack 4-1) at L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 10-3), 10:10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
San Francisco at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Washington at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
Cleveland at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Miami at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Colorado at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.
Toronto at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
