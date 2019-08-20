Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Wild Card Glance

August 20, 2019 4:01 am
 
All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

W L Pct WCGB
Cleveland 74 51 .592 _
Tampa Bay 73 52 .584 _
Oakland 71 53 .573
Boston 67 59 .532
Los Angeles 62 64 .492 11½
Texas 60 64 .484 12½
Chicago 55 68 .447 17
Seattle 52 73 .416 21
Toronto 52 75 .409 22
Kansas City 44 80 .355 28½
Baltimore 39 85 .315 33½
Detroit 37 84 .306 34

___

Monday’s Games

Kansas City 5, Baltimore 4

Seattle 9, Tampa Bay 3

Houston 5, Detroit 4

Chicago White Sox 6, Minnesota 4

Texas 8, L.A. Angels 7, 11 innings

Tuesday’s Games

L.A. Angels at Texas, ppd., 2nd game

Kansas City at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Seattle at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Texas, 8:05 p.m., 1st game

Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Detroit at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Oakland, 10:07 p.m.

Toronto at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Chicago White Sox (López 7-10) at Minnesota (Odorizzi 13-5), 1:10 p.m.

Seattle (LeBlanc 6-7) at Tampa Bay (Morton 13-5), 1:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Montgomery 3-5) at Baltimore (Brooks 2-7), 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Sandoval 0-1) at Texas (Minor 11-7), 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland (Plutko 5-3) at N.Y. Mets (Stroman 7-11), 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Smyly 2-6) at Boston (Porcello 11-9), 7:10 p.m.

Detroit (Norris 3-10) at Houston (Verlander 15-4), 8:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Happ 10-7) at Oakland (Fiers 11-3), 10:07 p.m.

Toronto (Waguespack 4-1) at L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 10-3), 10:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Kansas City at Boston, sus.

Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Detroit at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Texas at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Oakland, 9:37 p.m.

Toronto at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

W L Pct WCGB
Washington 67 56 .545 _
Chicago 66 58 .532 _
Milwaukee 64 60 .516 2
New York 64 60 .516 2
Philadelphia 64 60 .516 2
San Francisco 63 62 .504
Arizona 62 63 .496
San Diego 58 65 .472
Cincinnati 58 65 .472
Colorado 57 67 .460 9
Pittsburgh 51 72 .415 14½
Miami 45 78 .366 20½

___

Monday’s Games

San Diego 3, Cincinnati 2

Washington 13, Pittsburgh 0

St. Louis 3, Milwaukee 0

Arizona 5, Colorado 3

Tuesday’s Games

Washington at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

San Diego at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

Miami at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Milwaukee at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

San Francisco at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

Colorado at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Toronto at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

San Diego (Paddack 7-6) at Cincinnati (Castillo 11-5), 12:35 p.m.

Colorado (Gray 11-8) at Arizona (Leake 9-9), 3:40 p.m.

Washington (Corbin 9-5) at Pittsburgh (Musgrove 8-11), 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland (Plutko 5-3) at N.Y. Mets (Stroman 7-11), 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Smyly 2-6) at Boston (Porcello 11-9), 7:10 p.m.

Miami (Smith 8-6) at Atlanta (Teheran 7-8), 7:20 p.m.

Milwaukee (Houser 5-5) at St. Louis (Wainwright 9-8), 7:45 p.m.

San Francisco (TBD) at Chicago Cubs (Darvish 4-6), 8:05 p.m.

Toronto (Waguespack 4-1) at L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 10-3), 10:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

San Francisco at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Washington at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Miami at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Colorado at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Toronto at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

___

