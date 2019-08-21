Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Wild Card Glance

August 21, 2019 4:01 am
 
2 min read
Share       

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

W L Pct WCGB
Tampa Bay 74 54 .578 _
Cleveland 74 53 .583 _
Oakland 73 53 .579 _
Boston 67 61 .523 7
Texas 63 65 .492 11
Los Angeles 63 67 .485 12
Chicago 57 69 .452 16
Seattle 54 74 .422 20
Toronto 52 77 .403 22½
Kansas City 45 82 .354 28½
Baltimore 41 86 .323 32½
Detroit 38 86 .306 34

___

Tuesday’s Games

L.A. Angels 5, Texas 1, 1st game

Baltimore 4, Kansas City 1

Advertisement

N.Y. Mets 9, Cleveland 2

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Philadelphia 3, Boston 2

Seattle 7, Tampa Bay 4

Minnesota 14, Chicago White Sox 4

Houston 6, Detroit 3

Texas 3, L.A. Angels 2, 11 innings, 2nd game

Oakland 6, N.Y. Yankees 2

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's newsletters and be first to know the most important issues facing federal managers and government agencies.

L.A. Dodgers 16, Toronto 3

Wednesday’s Games

Tampa Bay 7, Seattle 6

Chicago White Sox 4, Minnesota 0

Baltimore 8, Kansas City 1

L.A. Dodgers 2, Toronto 1, 10 innings

Detroit 2, Houston 1

N.Y. Mets 4, Cleveland 3, 10 innings

Philadelphia 5, Boston 2

Texas 8, L.A. Angels 7

Oakland 6, N.Y. Yankees 4

Thursday’s Games

Kansas City (Sparkman 3-7) at Boston (Rodríguez 13-5), sus.

Tampa Bay (Yarbrough 11-3) at Baltimore (Wojciechowski 2-6), 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland (Civale 1-2) at N.Y. Mets (Syndergaard 8-6), 7:10 p.m.

Detroit (Zimmermann 1-8) at Houston (Cole 14-5), 8:10 p.m.

Texas (Jurado 6-9) at Chicago White Sox (TBD), 8:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 9-6) at Oakland (Roark 7-8), 9:37 p.m.

Toronto (Thornton 4-8) at L.A. Dodgers (Maeda 8-8), 10:10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Detroit at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Texas at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Boston at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

Toronto at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

W L Pct WCGB
Washington 69 57 .548 _
Chicago 68 58 .540 _
New York 66 60 .524
Philadelphia 66 60 .524
Milwaukee 65 62 .512 3
Arizona 64 64 .500
San Francisco 63 64 .496 5
Cincinnati 60 66 .476
San Diego 59 67 .468
Colorado 58 69 .457 10
Pittsburgh 52 74 .413 15½
Miami 45 80 .360 22

___

Tuesday’s Games

N.Y. Mets 9, Cleveland 2

Pittsburgh 4, Washington 1

Cincinnati 3, San Diego 2

Atlanta 5, Miami 1

Philadelphia 3, Boston 2

Chicago Cubs 5, San Francisco 3

St. Louis 9, Milwaukee 4

Arizona 8, Colorado 7

L.A. Dodgers 16, Toronto 3

Wednesday’s Games

Cincinnati 4, San Diego 2

Colorado 7, Arizona 2

Washington 11, Pittsburgh 1

Atlanta 5, Miami 0

L.A. Dodgers 2, Toronto 1, 10 innings

N.Y. Mets 4, Cleveland 3, 10 innings

Milwaukee 5, St. Louis 3, 8 innings

Philadelphia 5, Boston 2

Chicago Cubs 12, San Francisco 11

Thursday’s Games

San Francisco (Samardzija 9-9) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 8-9), 2:20 p.m.

Washington (Scherzer 9-5) at Pittsburgh (Brault 3-2), 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland (Civale 1-2) at N.Y. Mets (Syndergaard 8-6), 7:10 p.m.

Miami (Alcantara 4-11) at Atlanta (Soroka 10-2), 7:20 p.m.

Colorado (Márquez 12-5) at St. Louis (Mikolas 7-13), 7:45 p.m.

Toronto (Thornton 4-8) at L.A. Dodgers (Maeda 8-8), 10:10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Washington at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Miami, 7:10 p.m.

Arizona at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Colorado at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

Boston at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

___

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|21 Multi-Domain Battle Management Summit
8|21 CISO Exchange East
8|22 Summer Multi-Agency Federal Government...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Tuskegee Airmen honored during National Aviation Week

Today in History

1992: FBI wounds two, kills one in Ruby Ridge standoff