Wild Card Glance

All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|WCGB
|Tampa Bay
|74
|54
|.578
|_
|Cleveland
|74
|53
|.583
|_
|Oakland
|73
|53
|.579
|_
|Boston
|67
|61
|.523
|7
|Texas
|63
|65
|.492
|11
|Los Angeles
|63
|67
|.485
|12
|Chicago
|57
|69
|.452
|16
|Seattle
|54
|74
|.422
|20
|Toronto
|52
|77
|.403
|22½
|Kansas City
|45
|82
|.354
|28½
|Baltimore
|41
|86
|.323
|32½
|Detroit
|38
|86
|.306
|34
___
Tuesday’s Games
L.A. Angels 5, Texas 1, 1st game
Baltimore 4, Kansas City 1
N.Y. Mets 9, Cleveland 2
Philadelphia 3, Boston 2
Seattle 7, Tampa Bay 4
Minnesota 14, Chicago White Sox 4
Houston 6, Detroit 3
Texas 3, L.A. Angels 2, 11 innings, 2nd game
Oakland 6, N.Y. Yankees 2
L.A. Dodgers 16, Toronto 3
Wednesday’s Games
Tampa Bay 7, Seattle 6
Chicago White Sox 4, Minnesota 0
Baltimore 8, Kansas City 1
L.A. Dodgers 2, Toronto 1, 10 innings
Detroit 2, Houston 1
N.Y. Mets 4, Cleveland 3, 10 innings
Philadelphia 5, Boston 2
Texas 8, L.A. Angels 7
Oakland 6, N.Y. Yankees 4
Thursday’s Games
Kansas City (Sparkman 3-7) at Boston (Rodríguez 13-5), sus.
Tampa Bay (Yarbrough 11-3) at Baltimore (Wojciechowski 2-6), 7:05 p.m.
Cleveland (Civale 1-2) at N.Y. Mets (Syndergaard 8-6), 7:10 p.m.
Detroit (Zimmermann 1-8) at Houston (Cole 14-5), 8:10 p.m.
Texas (Jurado 6-9) at Chicago White Sox (TBD), 8:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 9-6) at Oakland (Roark 7-8), 9:37 p.m.
Toronto (Thornton 4-8) at L.A. Dodgers (Maeda 8-8), 10:10 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Detroit at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Texas at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Boston at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.
Toronto at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|WCGB
|Washington
|69
|57
|.548
|_
|Chicago
|68
|58
|.540
|_
|New York
|66
|60
|.524
|1½
|Philadelphia
|66
|60
|.524
|1½
|Milwaukee
|65
|62
|.512
|3
|Arizona
|64
|64
|.500
|4½
|San Francisco
|63
|64
|.496
|5
|Cincinnati
|60
|66
|.476
|7½
|San Diego
|59
|67
|.468
|8½
|Colorado
|58
|69
|.457
|10
|Pittsburgh
|52
|74
|.413
|15½
|Miami
|45
|80
|.360
|22
___
Tuesday’s Games
N.Y. Mets 9, Cleveland 2
Pittsburgh 4, Washington 1
Cincinnati 3, San Diego 2
Atlanta 5, Miami 1
Philadelphia 3, Boston 2
Chicago Cubs 5, San Francisco 3
St. Louis 9, Milwaukee 4
Arizona 8, Colorado 7
L.A. Dodgers 16, Toronto 3
Wednesday’s Games
Cincinnati 4, San Diego 2
Colorado 7, Arizona 2
Washington 11, Pittsburgh 1
Atlanta 5, Miami 0
L.A. Dodgers 2, Toronto 1, 10 innings
N.Y. Mets 4, Cleveland 3, 10 innings
Milwaukee 5, St. Louis 3, 8 innings
Philadelphia 5, Boston 2
Chicago Cubs 12, San Francisco 11
Thursday’s Games
San Francisco (Samardzija 9-9) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 8-9), 2:20 p.m.
Washington (Scherzer 9-5) at Pittsburgh (Brault 3-2), 7:05 p.m.
Cleveland (Civale 1-2) at N.Y. Mets (Syndergaard 8-6), 7:10 p.m.
Miami (Alcantara 4-11) at Atlanta (Soroka 10-2), 7:20 p.m.
Colorado (Márquez 12-5) at St. Louis (Mikolas 7-13), 7:45 p.m.
Toronto (Thornton 4-8) at L.A. Dodgers (Maeda 8-8), 10:10 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Washington at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Miami, 7:10 p.m.
Arizona at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.
Colorado at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.
Boston at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.
___
