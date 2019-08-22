Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Wild Card Glance

August 22, 2019 4:01 am
 
All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

W L Pct WCGB
Tampa Bay 75 54 .581 _
Cleveland 74 54 .578 ½
Oakland 74 53 .583 _
Boston 68 61 .527 7
Texas 63 66 .488 12
Los Angeles 63 67 .485 12½
Chicago 58 69 .457 16
Seattle 54 74 .422 20½
Toronto 52 78 .400 23½
Kansas City 45 83 .352 29½
Baltimore 41 87 .320 33½
Detroit 38 87 .304 35

___

Wednesday’s Games

Tampa Bay 7, Seattle 6

Chicago White Sox 4, Minnesota 0

Baltimore 8, Kansas City 1

Detroit 2, Houston 1

N.Y. Mets 4, Cleveland 3, 10 innings

Philadelphia 5, Boston 2

Texas 8, L.A. Angels 7

Oakland 6, N.Y. Yankees 4

L.A. Dodgers 2, Toronto 1, 10 innings

Thursday’s Games

Boston 5, Kansas City 4, 10 innings

N.Y. Mets 2, Cleveland 0, 8 innings

Tampa Bay 5, Baltimore 2

Chicago White Sox 6, Texas 1

Houston 6, Detroit 3

Oakland 5, N.Y. Yankees 3

L.A. Dodgers 3, Toronto 2

Friday’s Games

Tampa Bay (TBD) at Baltimore (Blach 0-1), 7:05 p.m.

Kansas City (Sparkman 3-8) at Cleveland (Plesac 6-4), 7:10 p.m.

Detroit (Boyd 6-9) at Minnesota (Berríos 10-6), 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (TBD) at Houston (Greinke 13-4), 8:10 p.m.

Texas (Lynn 14-8) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 2-6), 8:10 p.m.

Boston (Rodríguez 14-5) at San Diego (Paddack 7-6), 10:10 p.m.

Toronto (Thornton 4-8) at Seattle (Sheffield 0-0), 10:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Detroit at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Houston, 7:10 p.m.

Texas at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.

Boston at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.

San Francisco at Oakland, 9:07 p.m.

Toronto at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

W L Pct WCGB
Washington 70 57 .551 _
St. Louis 68 58 .540 _
New York 67 60 .528
Philadelphia 66 60 .524 2
Milwaukee 65 62 .512
Arizona 64 64 .500 5
San Francisco 63 65 .492 6
Cincinnati 60 66 .476 8
San Diego 59 67 .468 9
Colorado 58 70 .453 11
Pittsburgh 52 75 .409 16½
Miami 45 81 .357 23

___

Wednesday’s Games

Cincinnati 4, San Diego 2

Colorado 7, Arizona 2

Washington 11, Pittsburgh 1

Atlanta 5, Miami 0

N.Y. Mets 4, Cleveland 3, 10 innings

Milwaukee 5, St. Louis 3, 8 innings

Philadelphia 5, Boston 2

Chicago Cubs 12, San Francisco 11

L.A. Dodgers 2, Toronto 1, 10 innings

Thursday’s Games

Chicago Cubs 1, San Francisco 0

N.Y. Mets 2, Cleveland 0, 8 innings

Atlanta 3, Miami 2

Washington 7, Pittsburgh 1

St. Louis 6, Colorado 5

L.A. Dodgers 3, Toronto 2

Friday’s Games

Washington (Sánchez 7-6) at Chicago Cubs (Lester 10-8), 2:20 p.m.

Cincinnati (DeSclafani 8-7) at Pittsburgh (Keller 1-2), 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta (Foltynewicz 4-5) at N.Y. Mets (deGrom 8-7), 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Velasquez 5-7) at Miami (Noesí 0-3), 7:10 p.m.

Arizona (Kelly 9-12) at Milwaukee (Lyles 7-8), 8:10 p.m.

Colorado (Lambert 2-3) at St. Louis (Flaherty 7-6), 8:15 p.m.

Boston (Rodríguez 14-5) at San Diego (Paddack 7-6), 10:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Washington at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Philadelphia at Miami, 6:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Arizona at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.

Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Colorado at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.

Boston at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.

San Francisco at Oakland, 9:07 p.m.

___

