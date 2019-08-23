Wild Card Glance

All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|WCGB
|Tampa Bay
|76
|54
|.585
|_
|Cleveland
|75
|54
|.581
|_
|Oakland
|74
|53
|.583
|_
|Boston
|69
|61
|.531
|6½
|Texas
|63
|67
|.485
|12½
|Los Angeles
|63
|68
|.481
|13
|Chicago
|59
|69
|.461
|15½
|Seattle
|55
|74
|.426
|20
|Toronto
|52
|79
|.397
|24
|Kansas City
|45
|84
|.349
|30
|Baltimore
|41
|88
|.318
|34
|Detroit
|39
|87
|.310
|34½
___
Thursday’s Games
Boston 5, Kansas City 4, 10 innings
N.Y. Mets 2, Cleveland 0, 8 innings
Tampa Bay 5, Baltimore 2
Chicago White Sox 6, Texas 1
Houston 6, Detroit 3
Oakland 5, N.Y. Yankees 3
L.A. Dodgers 3, Toronto 2
Friday’s Games
Tampa Bay 7, Baltimore 1
Cleveland 4, Kansas City 1
Chicago White Sox 8, Texas 3
Houston 5, L.A. Angels 4
Detroit 9, Minnesota 6
Boston 11, San Diego 0
Seattle 7, Toronto 4
Saturday’s Games
Tampa Bay (TBD) at Baltimore (Means 8-9), 7:05 p.m.
Detroit (Turnbull 3-12) at Minnesota (Gibson 11-6), 7:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Sparkman 3-8) at Cleveland (Clevinger 8-2), 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Peters 3-1) at Houston (Miley 12-4), 7:10 p.m.
Texas (Allard 1-0) at Chicago White Sox (Nova 9-9), 7:10 p.m.
Boston (Eovaldi 1-0) at San Diego (Lamet 2-2), 8:40 p.m.
San Francisco (Bumgarner 8-8) at Oakland (Bassitt 9-5), 9:07 p.m.
Toronto (TBD) at Seattle (Hernández 1-4), 9:10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.
Detroit at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Houston, 2:10 p.m.
Texas at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
San Francisco at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.
Boston at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.
Toronto at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|WCGB
|Washington
|71
|57
|.555
|_
|Chicago
|69
|59
|.539
|_
|New York
|67
|61
|.523
|2
|Philadelphia
|66
|61
|.520
|2½
|Milwaukee
|66
|62
|.516
|3
|Arizona
|64
|65
|.496
|5½
|San Francisco
|63
|65
|.492
|6
|Cincinnati
|60
|67
|.472
|8½
|San Diego
|59
|68
|.465
|9½
|Colorado
|58
|71
|.450
|11½
|Pittsburgh
|53
|75
|.414
|16
|Miami
|46
|81
|.362
|22½
___
Thursday’s Games
Chicago Cubs 1, San Francisco 0
N.Y. Mets 2, Cleveland 0, 8 innings
Atlanta 3, Miami 2
Washington 7, Pittsburgh 1
St. Louis 6, Colorado 5
L.A. Dodgers 3, Toronto 2
Friday’s Games
Washington 9, Chicago Cubs 3
Pittsburgh 3, Cincinnati 2
Milwaukee 6, Arizona 1
St. Louis 8, Colorado 3
Miami 19, Philadelphia 11
Atlanta 2, N.Y. Mets 1, 14 innings
Boston 11, San Diego 0
Saturday’s Games
Washington (Ross 3-3) at Chicago Cubs (Quintana 11-7), 2:20 p.m.
Philadelphia (Eflin 7-11) at Miami (Yamamoto 4-4), 6:10 p.m.
Cincinnati (Wood 1-2) at Pittsburgh (Williams 5-6), 7:05 p.m.
Arizona (Gallen 2-3) at Milwaukee (Anderson 5-3), 7:10 p.m.
Atlanta (Fried 14-4) at N.Y. Mets (Wheeler 9-7), 7:10 p.m.
Colorado (González 0-4) at St. Louis (Hudson 12-6), 7:15 p.m.
Boston (Eovaldi 1-0) at San Diego (Lamet 2-2), 8:40 p.m.
San Francisco (Bumgarner 8-8) at Oakland (Bassitt 9-5), 9:07 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Miami, 1:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.
Arizona at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.
Colorado at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.
Washington at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
San Francisco at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.
Boston at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.
___
