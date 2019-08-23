Listen Live Sports

Wild Card Glance

August 23, 2019 4:01 am
 
All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

W L Pct WCGB
Tampa Bay 76 54 .585 _
Cleveland 75 54 .581 _
Oakland 74 53 .583 _
Boston 69 61 .531
Texas 63 67 .485 12½
Los Angeles 63 68 .481 13
Chicago 59 69 .461 15½
Seattle 55 74 .426 20
Toronto 52 79 .397 24
Kansas City 45 84 .349 30
Baltimore 41 88 .318 34
Detroit 39 87 .310 34½

___

Thursday’s Games

Boston 5, Kansas City 4, 10 innings

N.Y. Mets 2, Cleveland 0, 8 innings

Tampa Bay 5, Baltimore 2

Chicago White Sox 6, Texas 1

Houston 6, Detroit 3

Oakland 5, N.Y. Yankees 3

L.A. Dodgers 3, Toronto 2

Friday’s Games

Tampa Bay 7, Baltimore 1

Cleveland 4, Kansas City 1

Chicago White Sox 8, Texas 3

Houston 5, L.A. Angels 4

Detroit 9, Minnesota 6

Boston 11, San Diego 0

Seattle 7, Toronto 4

Saturday’s Games

Tampa Bay (TBD) at Baltimore (Means 8-9), 7:05 p.m.

Detroit (Turnbull 3-12) at Minnesota (Gibson 11-6), 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Sparkman 3-8) at Cleveland (Clevinger 8-2), 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Peters 3-1) at Houston (Miley 12-4), 7:10 p.m.

Texas (Allard 1-0) at Chicago White Sox (Nova 9-9), 7:10 p.m.

Boston (Eovaldi 1-0) at San Diego (Lamet 2-2), 8:40 p.m.

San Francisco (Bumgarner 8-8) at Oakland (Bassitt 9-5), 9:07 p.m.

Toronto (TBD) at Seattle (Hernández 1-4), 9:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.

Detroit at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

Texas at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Boston at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

Toronto at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

W L Pct WCGB
Washington 71 57 .555 _
Chicago 69 59 .539 _
New York 67 61 .523 2
Philadelphia 66 61 .520
Milwaukee 66 62 .516 3
Arizona 64 65 .496
San Francisco 63 65 .492 6
Cincinnati 60 67 .472
San Diego 59 68 .465
Colorado 58 71 .450 11½
Pittsburgh 53 75 .414 16
Miami 46 81 .362 22½

___

Thursday’s Games

Chicago Cubs 1, San Francisco 0

N.Y. Mets 2, Cleveland 0, 8 innings

Atlanta 3, Miami 2

Washington 7, Pittsburgh 1

St. Louis 6, Colorado 5

L.A. Dodgers 3, Toronto 2

Friday’s Games

Washington 9, Chicago Cubs 3

Pittsburgh 3, Cincinnati 2

Milwaukee 6, Arizona 1

St. Louis 8, Colorado 3

Miami 19, Philadelphia 11

Atlanta 2, N.Y. Mets 1, 14 innings

Boston 11, San Diego 0

Saturday’s Games

Washington (Ross 3-3) at Chicago Cubs (Quintana 11-7), 2:20 p.m.

Philadelphia (Eflin 7-11) at Miami (Yamamoto 4-4), 6:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Wood 1-2) at Pittsburgh (Williams 5-6), 7:05 p.m.

Arizona (Gallen 2-3) at Milwaukee (Anderson 5-3), 7:10 p.m.

Atlanta (Fried 14-4) at N.Y. Mets (Wheeler 9-7), 7:10 p.m.

Colorado (González 0-4) at St. Louis (Hudson 12-6), 7:15 p.m.

Boston (Eovaldi 1-0) at San Diego (Lamet 2-2), 8:40 p.m.

San Francisco (Bumgarner 8-8) at Oakland (Bassitt 9-5), 9:07 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Miami, 1:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.

Arizona at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

Colorado at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

Washington at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

San Francisco at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Boston at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

___

