Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Wild Card Glance

August 15, 2019 4:01 am
 
2 min read
Share       

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

W L Pct WCGB
New York 81 42 .659 _
Houston 78 44 .639 _
Minnesota 73 48 .603 _
Cleveland 73 49 .598 _
Tampa Bay 71 51 .582 _
Oakland 69 52 .570
Boston 64 59 .520
Texas 60 61 .496 10½
Los Angeles 59 63 .484 12
Chicago 54 65 .454 15½
Toronto 51 73 .411 21
Seattle 50 72 .410 21
Kansas City 43 78 .355 27½
Baltimore 39 82 .322 31½
Detroit 36 82 .305 33

___

Wednesday’s Games

Texas 7, Toronto 3

N.Y. Yankees 6, Baltimore 5

Advertisement

Boston 5, Cleveland 1

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Chicago White Sox 13, Houston 9

Milwaukee 6, Minnesota 5

San Diego 7, Tampa Bay 2

Oakland 9, San Francisco 5

Detroit 3, Seattle 2

St. Louis 6, Kansas City 0

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's Morning Federal Report and In Case You Missed It newsletters for the latest federal workforce news.

L.A. Angels 7, Pittsburgh 4

Thursday’s Games

Seattle 7, Detroit 2

Cleveland 19, N.Y. Yankees 5

Minnesota 13, Texas 6

Oakland 7, Houston 6

Chicago White Sox at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Cleveland (Civale 1-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 8-6), 7:05 p.m.

Seattle (LeBlanc 6-6) at Toronto (Waguespack 3-1), 7:07 p.m.

Baltimore (Brooks 2-6) at Boston (Porcello 10-9), 7:10 p.m.

Detroit (Norris 3-10) at Tampa Bay (Morton 13-4), 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Odorizzi 13-5) at Texas (Minor 11-6), 8:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Syndergaard 8-5) at Kansas City (Montgomery 2-5), 8:15 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Giolito 12-6) at L.A. Angels (Sandoval 0-0), 10:07 p.m.

Houston (Verlander 15-4) at Oakland (Roark 7-8), 10:07 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Cleveland at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Seattle at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.

Houston at Oakland, 4:05 p.m.

Detroit at Tampa Bay, 6:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Kansas City, 7:15 p.m.

Minnesota at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

W L Pct WCGB
Los Angeles 81 42 .659 _
Atlanta 72 51 .585 _
Washington 65 55 .542 _
Chicago 64 57 .529 _
St. Louis 63 56 .529 _
Milwaukee 63 58 .521 1
Philadelphia 63 58 .521 1
New York 62 59 .512 2
Arizona 61 61 .500
San Francisco 61 61 .500
Cincinnati 57 63 .475
San Diego 56 64 .467
Colorado 54 67 .446 10
Pittsburgh 50 70 .417 13½
Miami 45 75 .375 18½

___

Wednesday’s Games

Milwaukee 6, Minnesota 5

Colorado 7, Arizona 6

San Diego 7, Tampa Bay 2

Oakland 9, San Francisco 5

Washington 17, Cincinnati 7

Philadelphia 11, Chicago Cubs 1

L.A. Dodgers 9, Miami 1

Atlanta 6, N.Y. Mets 4

St. Louis 6, Kansas City 0

L.A. Angels 7, Pittsburgh 4

Thursday’s Games

Miami 13, L.A. Dodgers 7

Cincinnati 2, St. Louis 1

Philadelphia 7, Chicago Cubs 5

N.Y. Mets 10, Atlanta 8

San Francisco 7, Arizona 0

Friday’s Games

Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 8-9) at Pittsburgh (Musgrove 8-11), 7:05 p.m.

Milwaukee (Houser 5-5) at Washington (Corbin 9-5), 7:05 p.m.

San Diego (Paddack 7-5) at Philadelphia (Velasquez 4-7), 7:05 p.m.

St. Louis (Wainwright 8-8) at Cincinnati (Castillo 11-4), 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Maeda 8-8) at Atlanta (Soroka 10-2), 7:20 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Syndergaard 8-5) at Kansas City (Montgomery 2-5), 8:15 p.m.

Miami (Alcantara 4-10) at Colorado (Márquez 11-5), 8:40 p.m.

San Francisco (TBD) at Arizona (Leake 9-9), 9:40 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.

Milwaukee at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

San Diego at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

St. Louis at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Kansas City, 7:15 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Miami at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.

___

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|13 Certified Government Meeting...
8|14 Internal Audit Advanced Training Course
8|20 930gov 2019 - Where IT Comes Together
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Air Force airman dodges military dog through smoke grenade during training

Today in History

1916: Migratory Bird Treaty signed between Canada and US