William & Mary rolls in 3rd quarter, defeats Lafayette 30-17

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (AP) — Owen Wright ran for two touchdowns, William & Mary scored 24 points in the third quarter, and the Tribe defeated Lafayette 30-17 on Saturday in Mike London’s debut as their coach.

After Wright scored on a 4-yard run with a two-point conversion, William & Mary led 14-10 early in the third quarter. Lafayette fumbled on its next three possessions and the Tribe capitalized with another 16 points. Jake Johnston kicked a 21-yard field goal, Wright scored on an 11-yard run and quarterback Hollis Mathis added a 3-yard TD run.

Mathis completed 6 of 13 passes for 66 yards and rushed for 127 yards on 16 carries. Wright gained 63 yards and the Tribe totaled 255 yards rushing among 418 total yards.

Lafayette freshman quarterback Keegan Shoemaker connected with John Gay on a 26-yard touchdown pass with 4:42 remaining in the game. Shoemaker passed for 127 yards, as did starting quarterback Cole Northrup, who was also the Leopards’ leading rusher with 39 yards.

London spent the past two seasons as head coach at Howard. He previously coached at Richmond, when the Spiders won the 2008 FCS national championship, and was head coach at Virginia 2010-2015.

