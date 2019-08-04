Listen Live Sports

Williams helps Sun top Liberty 94-79 for 7th straight win

August 4, 2019 5:07 pm
 
WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. (AP) — Courtney Williams scored a season-high 28 points and the Connecticut Sun won their seventh consecutive game, beating the New York Liberty 94-79 on Sunday.

Alyssa Thomas added 16 points, and Jonquel Jones had 14 points, 10 rebounds and five steals for the Sun (16-6).

Connecticut led 29-16 after the first quarter. It was the most points the Sun had scored in the opening quarter this season. New York cut it to 39-32 on Tina Charles’ jumper with 4:30 left in the half. The Sun outscored the Liberty 14-6 the rest of the period to take a 15-point lead at the half.

Williams was 12 for 18 from the field and had 17 of her points by the half, helping Connecticut improve to 12-0 when leading at the break this season.

New York (8-13) couldn’t get within single digits in the second half. Charles had 20 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Liberty, who have lost five of their past six games.

UP NEXT:

Sun: continue four-game road trip in Minnesota on Friday

Liberty: At Chicago on Wednesday.

