Williams sisters, Djokovic, Federer on today’s US Open schedule…Mets’ Alonso, Yankees’ Judge reach milestones

NEW YORK (AP) — Serena Williams’ matchup tonight against 17-year-old American Caty McNally heads a lineup of second-round contests at the U.S. Open that pit established champions against hungry upstarts. The eighth-seeded Williams is a 23-time Grand Slam singles champ. McNally, who is ranked No. 121, got her first victory in a Grand Slam event after receiving a wild card to play singles and doubles with fellow teenage star Coco Gauff (gahf).

NEW YORK (AP) _ Defending men’s champion and top seed Novak Djokovic (NOH’-vak JOH’-kuh-vich) takes on 56th-ranked Juan Ignacio Londero tonight at the U.S. Open, after third-seeded Roger Federer plays 99th-ranked Damir Dzumhur. Other key matches today include Venus Williams against No. 5 Elina Svitolina, and No. 2 Ash Barty against 73rd-ranked American Lauren Davis.

NEW YORK (AP) _ New York Mets slugger Pete Alonso has become the first rookie in 81 years to break his team’s season home run mark. Alonso launched his 42nd of the year on a pitch from Yu Darvish in the fourth inning of last night’s 5-2 loss to the Chicago Cubs. Johnny Rizzo was the previous major league rookie to take sole possession of his club’s homer mark when he hit 23 for the Pirates in 1938. Rizzo’s franchise mark was matched by Ralph Kiner in 1946.

SEATTLE (AP) _ Aaron Judge is the third-fastest player in baseball history to reach 100 home runs. The Yankees slugger did it last night in his 371st game, as New York beat the Mariners in Seattle, 7-0. Only Ryan Howard and Yankees teammate Gary Sanchez got to 100 faster _ Howard in 325 games and Sanchez in 355.

DETROIT (AP) _ The Detroit Tigers head into tonight’s home game against Cleveland having lost 12 straight to the Indians, including a 10-1 beating last night. The Tigers are 17-44 at Comerica Park and need to win five of their final 20 home games to avoid becoming the first team since at least 1908 to drop 60 at home. Jordan Zimmermann starts tonight against Indians rookie Aaron Civale.

