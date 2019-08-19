Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Wilson, Ciara, Macklemore celebrate joining Sounders

August 19, 2019 5:21 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

SEATTLE (AP) — Russell Wilson, Ciara and Macklemore say they are honored to be a part of the Seattle Sounders ownership group.

The Seattle Seahawks quarterback and his wife, along with the Grammy Award-winning hip hop artist, said at a Sounders event Monday that a sense of community drew them into joining the group. They are among several new investors who have bought into the franchise, taking up a share of the club previously owned by Hollywood producer Joe Roth.

Wilson says he’s looking forward to enhancing the Sounders culture that has already been established. Wilson arrived at Monday’s event just a few hours after returning from the Seahawks’ second preseason game in Minnesota.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 930gov 2019 - Where IT Comes Together
8|20 Cloud Connect 2019
8|20 Federal Marketing Program @930gov
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Guardsman sharpens survival skills

Today in History

1974: US ambassador shot during protest in Cyprus