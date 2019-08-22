Wings-Lynx, Box

DALLAS (70)

Gray 6-12 2-3 16, Harrison 0-3 0-0 0, Johnson 0-4 0-0 0, Ogunbowale 6-14 9-10 22, Thornton 3-9 0-0 6, Anigwe 3-5 1-2 7, Davis 5-7 2-2 14, Gustafson 0-0 0-0 0, McCarty-Williams 1-3 0-0 3, McGee-Stafford 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 25-59 14-17 70.

MINNESOTA (86)

Collier 6-11 7-7 19, Dantas 7-13 0-1 17, Fowles 4-8 4-6 12, Sims 0-5 0-0 0, Talbot 3-5 0-0 7, Augustus 3-8 0-0 6, Brown 2-6 0-0 5, Carleton 0-0 0-0 0, Fagbenle 3-5 0-0 6, Robinson 4-6 6-7 14. Totals 32-67 17-21 86.

Dallas 17 15 18 20—70 Minnesota 26 21 21 18—86

3-Point Goals_Dallas 6-17 (Davis 2-2, Gray 2-5, McCarty-Williams 1-1, Ogunbowale 1-4, Johnson 0-2, Thornton 0-3), Minnesota 5-12 (Dantas 3-5, Talbot 1-2, Brown 1-4, Collier 0-1). Fouled Out_McGee-Stafford. Rebounds_Dallas 25 (Anigwe, McCarty-Williams 5), Minnesota 35 (Robinson, Fowles 7). Assists_Dallas 14 (Ogunbowale, McCarty-Williams 3), Minnesota 23 (Dantas 8). Total Fouls_Dallas 23, Minnesota 16. Technicals_Ogunbowale, Minnesota coach Lynx (Defensive three second). A_8,124 (19,356).

