Wings-Mercury, Box

August 11, 2019 12:30 am
 
DALLAS (80)

Gray 4-8 7-7 16, Harrison 4-8 1-2 9, Johnson 4-6 0-0 10, Ogunbowale 6-18 11-16 23, Thornton 4-13 1-1 11, Anigwe 0-1 0-0 0, Davis 2-3 0-0 4, Gustafson 0-1 0-0 0, McCarty-Williams 1-2 0-0 3, McGee-Stafford 2-2 0-0 4. Totals 27-62 20-26 80.

PHOENIX (77)

B.Turner 3-9 1-2 7, Bonner 3-11 6-6 12, Griner 6-13 1-2 13, Mitchell 5-10 11-12 23, Y.Turner 2-8 8-8 13, Cunningham 0-1 0-0 0, January 2-4 1-2 6, Little 1-3 1-2 3, Taylor 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 22-60 29-34 77.

Dallas 21 19 23 17—80
Phoenix 20 26 17 14—77

3-Point Goals_Dallas 6-19 (Johnson 2-4, Thornton 2-7, McCarty-Williams 1-1, Gray 1-2, Davis 0-1, Ogunbowale 0-4), Phoenix 4-14 (Mitchell 2-4, January 1-2, Y.Turner 1-3, Cunningham 0-1, Little 0-1, Bonner 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Dallas 29 (Harrison 9), Phoenix 35 (B.Turner 11). Assists_Dallas 13 (Ogunbowale 4), Phoenix 11 (Bonner, Mitchell 3). Total Fouls_Dallas 26, Phoenix 20. Technicals_Ogunbowale, January. Ejected_Anigwe, Thornton, Davis, Griner, Taurasi, January. A_9,717 (18,422).

