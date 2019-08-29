Wings-Sky, Box

DALLAS (88)

Davis 2-12 0-0 4, Gray 4-10 6-7 16, Harrison 9-15 0-0 18, Johnson 2-7 5-6 10, Ogunbowale 13-28 6-7 35, Anigwe 0-1 3-4 3, Gustafson 1-2 0-0 2, McCarty-Williams 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 31-75 20-24 88.

CHICAGO (83)

DeShields 6-11 5-5 17, Dolson 6-12 3-5 15, Ndour 1-4 0-0 2, Quigley 5-10 4-4 16, Vandersloot 6-13 6-6 19, Copper 1-2 2-3 4, Faulkner 0-1 0-0 0, Kat.Samuelson 0-1 0-0 0, Parker 3-6 4-4 10, Williams 0-4 0-0 0. Totals 28-64 24-27 83.

Dallas 16 22 24 26—88 Chicago 14 21 27 21—83

3-Point Goals_Dallas 6-13 (Ogunbowale 3-6, Gray 2-3, Johnson 1-3, Davis 0-1), Chicago 3-18 (Quigley 2-5, Vandersloot 1-4, Copper 0-1, Faulkner 0-1, Williams 0-1, Kat.Samuelson 0-1, DeShields 0-2, Dolson 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Dallas 35 (Harrison 12), Chicago 31 (Dolson 11). Assists_Dallas 15 (Ogunbowale 6), Chicago 22 (Vandersloot 7). Total Fouls_Dallas 22, Chicago 18. Technicals_Chicago coach Sky (Defensive three second). A_5,614 (10,387).

