Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Wings-Sky, Box

August 29, 2019 10:11 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
DALLAS (88)

Davis 2-12 0-0 4, Gray 4-10 6-7 16, Harrison 9-15 0-0 18, Johnson 2-7 5-6 10, Ogunbowale 13-28 6-7 35, Anigwe 0-1 3-4 3, Gustafson 1-2 0-0 2, McCarty-Williams 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 31-75 20-24 88.

CHICAGO (83)

DeShields 6-11 5-5 17, Dolson 6-12 3-5 15, Ndour 1-4 0-0 2, Quigley 5-10 4-4 16, Vandersloot 6-13 6-6 19, Copper 1-2 2-3 4, Faulkner 0-1 0-0 0, Kat.Samuelson 0-1 0-0 0, Parker 3-6 4-4 10, Williams 0-4 0-0 0. Totals 28-64 24-27 83.

Dallas 16 22 24 26—88
Chicago 14 21 27 21—83

3-Point Goals_Dallas 6-13 (Ogunbowale 3-6, Gray 2-3, Johnson 1-3, Davis 0-1), Chicago 3-18 (Quigley 2-5, Vandersloot 1-4, Copper 0-1, Faulkner 0-1, Williams 0-1, Kat.Samuelson 0-1, DeShields 0-2, Dolson 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Dallas 35 (Harrison 12), Chicago 31 (Dolson 11). Assists_Dallas 15 (Ogunbowale 6), Chicago 22 (Vandersloot 7). Total Fouls_Dallas 22, Chicago 18. Technicals_Chicago coach Sky (Defensive three second). A_5,614 (10,387).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|3 2019 ISC(D) All-Hands Event (invited...
9|4 Tech Expo at Fort Meade
9|4 Intelligence & National Security...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailor climbs mast of USS Constitution

Today in History

1958: Air Force Academy opens in Colorado Springs