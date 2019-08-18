Wings-Sun, Box

DALLAS (68)

Gray 7-15 4-5 22, Harrison 4-8 3-4 11, Johnson 1-7 0-1 2, Ogunbowale 6-14 5-9 20, Thornton 2-7 2-2 7, Anigwe 0-0 0-0 0, Gustafson 0-1 0-0 0, McCarty-Williams 1-5 2-2 4, McGee-Stafford 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 22-59 16-23 68.

CONNECTICUT (78)

A.Thomas 2-3 5-6 9, J.Jones 5-10 4-4 16, J.Thomas 7-14 0-0 16, Stricklen 3-7 1-1 9, Williams 9-15 0-0 18, B.Jones 0-1 0-0 0, Hiedeman 1-1 0-1 2, Holmes 3-7 2-2 8, Plaisance 0-1 0-0 0, Tuck 0-5 0-0 0. Totals 30-64 12-14 78.

Dallas 13 21 15 19—68 Connecticut 25 12 20 21—78

3-Point Goals_Dallas 8-23 (Gray 4-9, Ogunbowale 3-5, Thornton 1-1, McCarty-Williams 0-3, Johnson 0-5), Connecticut 6-17 (J.Jones 2-3, J.Thomas 2-4, Stricklen 2-6, Holmes 0-2, Tuck 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Dallas 29 (Harrison 13), Connecticut 37 (J.Jones 10). Assists_Dallas 15 (Harrison 4), Connecticut 20 (J.Thomas 9). Total Fouls_Dallas 14, Connecticut 17. Technicals_J.Jones. A_7,275 (9,323).

