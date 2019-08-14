Listen Live Sports

Wizards hire Antwan Jamison as director of pro personnel

August 14, 2019 10:51 am
 
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Wizards are continuing their front office overhaul by hiring Antawn Jamison as director of pro personnel.

Jamison returns to Washington, where he played for six seasons as part of his 17-year NBA career. He spent the past two seasons as a scout for the Los Angeles Lakers. Jamison will work with Johnny Rogers on NBA and G League scouting.

Since taking over as general manager last month, Tommy Sheppard has hired Rogers as vice president of player personnel, Mark Simpson as VP of player performance and Mike Longabardi, Dean Oliver, Corey Gaines and Jarell Christian as assistants on coach Scott Brooks’ staff. On Wednesday, Sheppard added Laron Profit and John Carideo as pro scouts, in addition to hiring Jamison.

The Wizards are moving on from former GM Ernie Grunfeld after 16 years that included just eight playoff appearances.

