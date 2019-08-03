Listen Live Sports

Woman arrested after Portland State basketball player killed

August 3, 2019 10:21 pm
 
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Police in Oregon have arrested a woman following the shooting death of a Portland State University basketball player.

Police in Portland say 30-year-old Tamena Strickland was taken into custody late Friday following the shooting death of 22-year-old Deante Strickland.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reported that Deante Strickland’s uncle, Damian Strickland, said Tamena Strickland is Deante Strickland’s sister.

Portland police didn’t immediately respond to inquiries from The Associated Press.

Tamena Strickland is being held in the Multnomah County Detention Center without bail on suspicion of murder and two counts of attempted murder.

Authorities say the shooting occurred at a house and that two women were also injured by gunfire and sustained what are believed to be non-life threatening injuries.

It’s not clear from online records if Tamena Strickland has an attorney.

Damian Strickland told the Oregonian/OregonLive that the family is in shock.

“A lot of people have been coming and going,” he said. “They’re just trying to go through the motions.”

A vigil for Dante Strickland is in the works, but the family has not yet released any details, the newspaper reported.

Damian Strickland told the Oregonian/OregonLive that the shooting also injured Deante’s aunt and grandmother, both named Shirley, who went through surgery on Saturday and will likely survive.

“I would like get justice for the person who shot my little sister, but (the suspect is) my baby niece,” Strickland said. “It’s tough.”

