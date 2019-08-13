Wood scheduled to start for Cincinnati against Washington

Cincinnati Reds (56-61, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Washington Nationals (63-55, second in the NL East)

Washington; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Alex Wood (1-0, 5.65 ERA) Nationals: Joe Ross (2-3, 6.75 ERA)

LINE: Nationals favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 10 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Washington and Cincinnati will square off at Nationals Park Tuesday.

The Nationals are 32-25 on their home turf. Washington’s team on-base percentage of .331 is third in the National League. Juan Soto leads the lineup with an OBP of .400.

The Reds are 23-33 on the road. The Cincinnati pitching staff has a combined team ERA of 4.07, Anthony DeSclafani leads the staff with a mark of 4.51. The Nationals won the last meeting 7-6. Erick Fedde earned his third victory and Trea Turner went 2-for-5 with a home run and four RBIs for Washington. DeSclafani registered his seventh loss for Cincinnati.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anthony Rendon leads the Nationals with 58 extra base hits and is slugging .601. Soto is 9-for-32 with two doubles, four home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games for Washington.

Eugenio Suarez leads the Reds with 33 home runs home runs and is slugging .538. Aristides Aquino is 15-for-33 with a double, eight home runs and 16 RBIs over the last 10 games for Cincinnati.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 6-4, .262 batting average, 4.99 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

Reds: 6-4, .285 batting average, 4.37 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

Nationals Injuries: Austen Williams: (shoulder), Austin Voth: (bicep), Jonny Venters: (shoulder), Max Scherzer: (rhomboid), Jeremy Hellickson: (shoulder), Koda Glover: (forearm), Roenis Elias: (hamstring), Juan Soto: (leg), Ryan Zimmerman: (foot), Brian Dozier: (illness).

Reds Injuries: Tyler Mahle: (hamstring), Derek Dietrich: (shoulder), Juan Graterol: (head), Curt Casali: (knee).

