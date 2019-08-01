World TeamTennis Glance

|All Times EDT
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|x-Philadelphia
|11
|3
|.786
|—
|x-San Diego
|9
|5
|.642
|2
|x-Springfield
|9
|6
|.600
|2½
|x-New York
|8
|6
|.571
|3
|Orange County
|6
|8
|.429
|5
|Vegas
|6
|8
|.429
|5
|Orlando
|4
|10
|.286
|7
|Washington
|3
|11
|.214
|8
x-advanced to playoffs
|PLAYOFFS
|At Las Vegas
|Semifinals
|Friday
Springfield vs. San Diego, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia vs. New York, 10 p.m.
Semifinal winners, 10 p.m.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.