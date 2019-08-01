Listen Live Sports

World TeamTennis Glance

August 1, 2019
 
All Times EDT
W L Pct. GB
x-Philadelphia 11 3 .786
x-San Diego 9 5 .642 2
x-Springfield 9 6 .600
x-New York 8 6 .571 3
Orange County 6 8 .429 5
Vegas 6 8 .429 5
Orlando 4 10 .286 7
Washington 3 11 .214 8

x-advanced to playoffs

PLAYOFFS
Semifinals
Friday

Springfield vs. San Diego at Las Vegas, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia vs. New York, 10 p.m.

Saturday
Championship

Semifinal winners, 10 p.m.

