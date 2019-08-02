World TeamTennis Glance

All Times EDT W L Pct. GB x-Philadelphia 11 3 .786 — x-San Diego 9 5 .642 2 x-Springfield 9 6 .600 2½ x-New York 8 6 .571 3 Orange County 6 8 .429 5 Vegas 6 8 .429 5 Orlando 4 10 .286 7 Washington 3 11 .214 8

x-advanced to playoffs

PLAYOFFS At Las Vegas Semifinals Friday

Springfield 21, San Diego 19

Philadelphia vs. New York, 10 p.m.

Championship Saturday

Springifield vs. Philadelphia-New York winner, 10 p.m.

