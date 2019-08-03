Listen Live Sports

World TeamTennis Glance

August 3, 2019 1:11 am
 
All Times EDT
W L Pct. GB
x-Philadelphia 11 3 .786
x-San Diego 9 5 .642 2
x-Springfield 9 6 .600
x-New York 8 6 .571 3
Orange County 6 8 .429 5
Vegas 6 8 .429 5
Orlando 4 10 .286 7
Washington 3 11 .214 8

x-advanced to playoffs

PLAYOFFS
At Las Vegas
Semifinals
Friday

Springfield 21, San Diego 19

New York 24, Philadelphia 18

Championship
Saturday

Springfield vs. New York, 10 p.m.

