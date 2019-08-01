Listen Live Sports

WTA Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic Results

August 1, 2019 1:49 am
 
Wednesday
At SJSU Tennis Center
San Jose, Calif.
Purse: $876,183 (Premier)
Surface: Hard-Outdoor
Singles
First Round

Maria Sakkari (7), Greece, def. Mayo Hibi, Japan, 4-6, 6-4, 6-2.

Elina Svitolina (1), Ukraine, def. Daria Kasatkina, Russia, 6-3, 6-1.

Aryna Sabalenka (2), Belarus, def. CoCo Vandeweghe, United States, 6-3, 6-3.

Carla Suárez Navarro (6), Spain, def. Bethanie Mattek-Sands, United States, 3-6, 6-1, 6-2.

Doubles
First Round

Lyudmyla and Nadiia Kichenok (3), Ukraine, def. Marie Bouzkova, Czech Republic, and Priscilla Hon, Australia, 7-6 (5), 6-2.

Monique Adamczak and Storm Sanders, Australia, def. Kristie Ahn and Madison Brengle, United States, 6-2, 6-4.

Ellen Perez, Australia, and Heather Watson, Britain, def. Erin Routliffe, Australia, and Sabrina Santamaria, United States, 6-2, 4-6, 10-8

