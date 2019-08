By The Associated Press

Thursday At SJSU Tennis Center San Jose, Calif. Purse: $876,183 (Premier) Surface: Hard-Outdoor Singles Second Round

Zheng Saisai, China, def. Danielle Collins (8), United States, 6-2, 6-0.

Kristie Ahn, United States, def. Elise Mertens (3), Belgium, 6-3, 6-3.

Amanda Anisimova (4), United States, def. Madison Brengle, United States, 6-2, 6-2.

