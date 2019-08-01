WTA Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic Results

|Thursday
|At SJSU Tennis Center
|San Jose, Calif.
|Purse: $876,183 (Premier)
|Surface: Hard-Outdoor
|Singles
|Second Round
Zheng Saisai, China, def. Danielle Collins (8), United States, 6-2, 6-0.
Kristie Ahn, United States, def. Elise Mertens (3), Belgium, 6-3, 6-3.
Amanda Anisimova (4), United States, def. Madison Brengle, United States, 6-2, 6-2.
Donna Vekic (5), Croatia, def. Victoria Azarenka, Belarus, 6-4, 6-3.
Liang En-shuo, Taiwan, and Zheng Saisai, China, def. Ellen Perez, Australia, and Heather Watson, Britain, 7-6 (6), 0-6, 10-8.
