WTA Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic Results

Thursday At SJSU Tennis Center San Jose, Calif. Purse: $876,183 (Premier) Surface: Hard-Outdoor Singles Second Round

Zheng Saisai, China, def. Danielle Collins (8), United States, 6-2, 6-0.

Kristie Ahn, United States, def. Elise Mertens (3), Belgium, 6-3, 6-3.

Amanda Anisimova (4), United States, def. Madison Brengle, United States, 6-2, 6-2.

Donna Vekic (5), Croatia, def. Victoria Azarenka, Belarus, 6-4, 6-3.

Doubles Quarterfinals

Liang En-shuo, Taiwan, and Zheng Saisai, China, def. Ellen Perez, Australia, and Heather Watson, Britain, 7-6 (6), 0-6, 10-8.

Nicole Melichar, United States, and Kveta Peschke (1), Czech Republic, def. Eri Hozumi and Makoto Ninomiya, Japan, 7-6 (3), 6-1.

