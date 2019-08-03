WTA Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic Results

Saturday At SJSU Tennis Center San Jose, Calif. Purse: $876,183 (Premier) Surface: Hard-Outdoor Singles Semifinals

Zheng Saisai, China def. Maria Sakkari (7), Greece, 7-6, 6-2.

Doubles Semifinals

Shuko Aoyama and Ena Shibahara, Japan def. Desirae Krawczyk, United States, and Alicja Rosolska (2), Poland, 3-6, 6-3, 10-5.

Nicole Melichar, United States, and Kveta Peschke (1), Czech Republic, def. . Liang En-shuo, Taiwan, and Zheng Saisai, China 6-4, 4-6, 10-3.

