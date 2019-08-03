Listen Live Sports

WTA Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic Results

August 3, 2019 10:46 pm
 
Saturday
At SJSU Tennis Center
San Jose, Calif.
Purse: $876,183 (Premier)
Surface: Hard-Outdoor
Singles
Semifinals

Zheng Saisai, China def. Maria Sakkari (7), Greece, 7-6, 6-2.

Doubles
Semifinals

Shuko Aoyama and Ena Shibahara, Japan def. Desirae Krawczyk, United States, and Alicja Rosolska (2), Poland, 3-6, 6-3, 10-5.

Nicole Melichar, United States, and Kveta Peschke (1), Czech Republic, def. . Liang En-shuo, Taiwan, and Zheng Saisai, China 6-4, 4-6, 10-3.

